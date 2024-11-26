The Consumer Goods Forum: MPS Applies For SSCI Benchmarking

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / The Consumer Goods Forum's (CGF)Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (SSCI) has received a benchmarking application from MPS for its MPS-Socially Qualified (MPS-SQ) standard. This marks MPS's first step towards earning SSCI Recognition for meeting industry expectations for third-party social compliance programmes under the SSCI's Primary Production scope.

To date, the SSCI has recognised five schemes, and MPS-SQ joins six additional schemes currently in progress for recognition. Through this benchmarking process, SSCI continues its commitment to building trust in social and environmental sustainability standards by recognising programmes that uphold key criteria set by leading industry stakeholders.

The MPS-SQ certification standard, introduced in 2002 by MPS, is designed to ensure good working conditions in the agricultural sector. Covering the entire company, this standard applies to growers and sets requirements for employee working conditions, health, and safety. It is grounded in universal human rights, the codes of conduct of local representative organisations and the International Labour Organisation's (ILO) agreements.

For participants without employees, such as family-run operations, the standard ensures fair treatment of family members working in agricultural production. Importantly, the provisions of the MPS-SQ standard represent minimum requirements and do not override laws, judgements, or agreements offering better protections for workers.

By adhering to the MPS-SQ certification standard, growers commit to creating safer, healthier workplaces and fostering a positive image of the agricultural sector. Where stricter local, national, or international laws exist, the standard ensures compliance with the regulations that offer the highest level of worker protection. Through its implementation, the MPS-SQ certification aims to promote improvements in working conditions and uphold ethical labour practices across the industry.

Daan de Vries, CEO of MPS, said, "Applying for the SSCI benchmark with MPS-SQ isn't just about achieving recognition; it's about demonstrating our commitment to excellence, fostering trust with our stakeholders, and ensuring our services meet the highest standards of quality and innovation."

The SSCI Benchmark is a comprehensive process that recognises which schemes cover key sustainability criteria and apply relevant verification practices. The process revolves around a first self-assessment undertaken by the scheme, followed by a review by an independent expert, office visits, and a public consultation. The methodology also includes opportunities for the applicant to take corrective actions if and when needed.

At the SSCI, we welcome this positive step from MPS and look forward to reviewing its alignment towards industry values on transparency, social responsibility, and sustainability. To monitor the process of its evaluation, and other schemes undergoing the benchmarking, visit www.recognition.tcgfssci.com.

Third-party auditing and monitoring schemes and programmes are invited to apply for SSCI Recognition and demonstrate their commitment to industry-defined expectations for social responsibility. Learn more about the SSCI Benchmark and download the application kits at benchmark.tcgfssci.com.

For more information about the SSCI, please visit www.tcgfssci.com or contact the SSCI team at ssci@theconsumergoodsforum.com

About the Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (SSCI) builds trust in social and environmental sustainability standards worldwide by benchmarking third-party auditing and certification programmes and recognising schemes that meet industry expectations. By providing an open-source list of recognised programmes, the SSCI delivers clear guidance on which schemes cover key sustainability criteria and apply relevant verification practices. The SSCI improves transparency in the market, facilitates decision-making on schemes at both buyer and supplier level and sets the responsible sourcing expectations for the industry. For more information, visit www.tcgfssci.com.

About The Consumer Goods Forum

The Consumer Goods Forum ("CGF") is a global, parity-based industry network that is driven by its members to encourage the global adoption of practices and standards that serves the consumer goods industry worldwide. It brings together the CEOs and senior management of some 400 retailers, manufacturers, service providers, and other stakeholders across 70 countries, and it reflects the diversity of the industry in geography, size, product category and format. Its member companies have combined sales of EUR 3.5 trillion and directly employ nearly 10 million people, with a further 90 million related jobs estimated along the value chain. It is governed by its Board of Directors, which comprises more than 55 manufacturer and retailer CEOs. For more information, please visit: www.theconsumergoodsforum.com.

