Simi Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2024) - Hummingbird Networks, a trusted and select certified Cisco Meraki partner, unveils its tailored IT services to help businesses with their technological challenges, enabling them to focus on their growth strategies. To solve tech complexities, the company presents its four pillars of IT Mastery offers for a simpler, more strategic future: BuyIT, DesignIT, DeployIT, and ManageIT.

"We aim to provide a white glove service experience by providing the expertise needed to get the job done, the most valuable educational content, tools, resources, and the most easily accessible way for our customers to attain their goals alongside Cisco and Meraki products. Hummingbird Networks is the ultimate source for all things Cisco Meraki," said Hummingbird Networks co-founder John Ciarlone.

The 4 Pillars of IT Mastery

As a Cisco reseller, Hummingbird Networks harnesses the capabilities of Cisco Meraki to drive its mission of helping businesses achieve efficient IT management. With Cisco Meraki, the company came up with its offers: The 4 Pillars of IT Mastery:

White Glove IT Concierge BuyIT: This offer is for businesses that already know what they need and how to set up a reliable IT infrastructure. For Cisco Meraki firewalls, wireless access points, switches, cameras, cellular gateways, sensors, and licenses, this bundle is for companies that have already done the legwork and are ready to execute streamlined and hassle-free IT management and processes.

White Glove IT Concierge DesignIT: For businesses that need help figuring out the best IT solutions for their nature or framework, DesignIT adds expert consulting, technical design, and validation. Hummingbird Networks' engineers are ready to give advice to ensure that any IT setup vetted is ready to succeed.

White Glove IT Concierge DeployIT: This offer includes BuyIT and DesignIT features-plus on-site or remote network assessments, installation, software configuration, and deployment.

Coming soon:

White Glove IT Concierge ManageIT: For those who want full peace of mind, the ManageIT plan takes care of everything. From initial consultation, network design, hardware procurement to installation, configuration, ongoing managed services, and future-proofing a network. Sit back and watch your business grow as Hummingbird Networks aims to handle IT management so their clients never have to worry about their Cisco Meraki network again.

All four services offer the white-glove approach. This means that Hummingbird Networks, as a Cisco partner, delivers meticulous attention to detail, expert guidance, and a seamless experience tailored to the customer's needs.

With simplified IT infrastructure, businesses can streamline operations, enabling them to perform strategies for growing their profits and revenues. Some of the key benefits of its products include:

Reduced complexity: Minimize downtime and increase visibility with the Cisco Meraki dashboard. With uninterrupted processes, employees are on track to achieve projected business results. Turn businesses into a well-oiled machine that supports growth.

Maximized ROI: Invest more time in growing the business rather than solving technical issues that may come back repeatedly.

Restored Balance: Free up time to network, develop more strategies, and get a full night's sleep with one of the three products placed by an authorized Cisco Meraki reseller.

For more information about the company's IT Mastery Pillars, visit https://www.hummingbirdnetworks.com.

About Hummingbird Networks

Hummingbird Networks is a privately held, woman-owned enterprise established in 2004 in Simi Valley, California. The company provides Wi-Fi networks, network security, and IT network infrastructure products from top brands, such as Cisco, HPE, Microsoft, and more. An authorized reseller partner for over 50 brands, the company is also a hub for products from IT manufacturers worldwide. With an expansive product catalog featuring over 40,000 items in stock, the company ensures its team is ready for quick delivery and deployment. The company's environmental sustainability programs also help people trade in old devices for credit on new ones.

