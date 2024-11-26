Warsaw, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2024) - Storyby's product, DramaShorts, releases two new original short series, "The Billionaire's Backup Bride" and "The Mafia Boss". Both are bite-sized stories about love, power struggles, and big money. The series are already available via the iOS, Android, or the web version.





Image by DramaShorts



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/231003_drama1en.jpg

DramaShorts offers iOS and Android apps that get users into the immersive world of dynamic storytelling. Film series unfold in bite-sized episodes inspired by the best of AlphaNovel and literary masterpieces.

The Billionaire's Backup Bride

Elena Wilshire finds herself caught in a perilous dilemma, trapped between her deep affection for her boyfriend, Nicholas, and a dangerous proposition from the enigmatic CEO, Sebastian. As secrets unravel and power dynamics intensify, Elena is thrust into a world of deceit, passion, and manipulation.

With everything on the line, she faces a heart-wrenching decision that could alter her life forever. In Sebastian's realm, love and betrayal dance perilously close, and Elena quickly discovers she may be a part of a bigger drama.

The series is based on the novels by prominent authors whose stories were written using Storyby's flagship product, AlphaNovel Writer.

The Mafia Boss

The story features Ukrainian actor Daniel Salem as Luciano Romano, a mafia leader involved in the power struggles within his tribe.

Disguised cop Talia Rici finds herself in a perilous game as she gets close to the infamous mafia boss, Luciano. Her mission to eliminate him becomes a thrilling tale of passion and high stakes. As Talia dives deeper into the world of criminal politics, she faces an agonizing choice. How far will she go to maintain her cover? Are her feelings for Luciano even real?

This story is set to help viewers decide if love can still blossom amidst betrayal.

Why Short Vertical Format is on the Rise

These two series follow the market need to fill a niche of binge-watching content. As viewers become increasingly short on time, the short vertical format comes out on top.

Artem Kutukov, Storyby's CEO and co-founder, comments on the release of the series: "In 2024, we're embracing the evolution of bite-sized storytelling with full force. Get ready for a wave of captivating tales, each crafted from the best-selling masterpieces of our authors, reimagined for a fast-paced world."

Since April 2024, DramaShorts has been cutting the edge of the short series market. The product offers original shows packed with drama, a state-of-art recommendation system, and seamless streaming on any mobile device.

The team has released six original series based on worldwide bestsellers. Product's movie shelf now accounts to a total of 35 stories.

Other famous series by DramaShorts include "Taming Mr. Black", "Alpha Rick", and "Rejecting My Lycan Mate".

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231003

SOURCE: PRNews OU