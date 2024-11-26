Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center: Leading Allergan Trainer Dr. Rubinstein Selected for FDA-Approved BOTOX Cosmetic Treatment of Platysma Bands in Montvale, NJ

Renowned Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Rubinstein has been selected to train professionals on FDA-approved BOTOX® Cosmetic for neck rejuvenation in New Jersey.

Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein of Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center in Montvale, NJ, has been selected as a trainer for the newly FDA-approved BOTOX® Cosmetic treatment of platysma bands. With over 20 years of experience as an Allergan trainer, this achievement aims to enhance the skills of healthcare professionals in administering Botox® for neck rejuvenation, focusing on the treatment of platysma bands-a significant concern for many patients seeking aesthetic improvements.

Renowned Facial Plastic Surgeon Selected to Train Newly FDA-Approved BOTOX® Cosmetic Application for Platysma Bands

The recent FDA approval of BOTOX® Cosmetic for the treatment of platysma bands marks a significant advancement in non-surgical neck rejuvenation. This milestone offers patients a safe and effective alternative to invasive procedures for achieving a smoother, more youthful neckline.

Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein's selection to train other professionals in this newly approved application reflects his dedication to education and his expertise in providing advanced, precise treatments.

Dr. Rubinstein Brings Over 20 Years of Experience to Specialized BOTOX® Cosmetic Training

With over two decades of experience, Dr. Rubinstein is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and has been an Allergan trainer nationally for 20 years. His expertise in facial anatomy and soft tissue injections makes him uniquely qualified to educate healthcare professionals on the intricacies of treating platysma bands with BOTOX® Cosmetic. Participants in his training sessions will benefit from his comprehensive knowledge and experience, gaining the skills needed to achieve precise results while prioritizing patient safety.

Offering Comprehensive Training on FDA-approved BOTOX® Cosmetic Applications

The training provided at Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists will focus on the newly FDA-approved application of BOTOX® Cosmetic for platysma bands. Participants will learn advanced techniques specific to neck rejuvenation, including how to manage potential adverse reactions and how to tailor treatments to individual patient needs. Understanding these critical elements can enhance practitioners' ability to deliver effective treatments that address this common aesthetic concern.

About the FDA Approval of BOTOX® Cosmetic for Platysma Bands

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently approved the use of BOTOX® Cosmetic for the treatment of platysma bands, vertical neck bands that can contribute to an aged appearance. This approval opens new avenues for non-surgical neck rejuvenation, providing patients with an effective treatment option with minimal downtime. As an Allergan trainer, Dr. Rubinstein will play a pivotal role in educating practitioners on this new application, ensuring they are well-equipped to offer this treatment to their patients.

About Allergan Aesthetics

Allergan Aesthetics, an American pharmaceutical company, is renowned for its development and marketing of brand-name medical devices and drugs, particularly in medical aesthetics. Its mission is to enhance patient outcomes through innovative treatments, including training programs for BOTOX® Cosmetic and injectable soft tissue fillers. With the recent FDA approval for the treatment of platysma bands, Allergan continues to lead the industry by providing education and resources to healthcare professionals worldwide.

About Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists

Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists in Montvale, NJ, offers comprehensive training for medical professionals in aesthetic medicine. Led by Dr. Ran Rubinstein and physician associate Stephanie Kramer, the center provides courses ranging from beginner to advanced levels, covering neurotoxin and dermal filler injections, biostimulators for facial and body treatments, liquid rhinoplasty, PRP for hair loss, and energy-based device training. The programs emphasize personalized, hands-on instruction to ensure participants develop practical skills for exceptional patient outcomes.

Enhancing Skills for Facial and Neck Rejuvenation Techniques

Dr. Rubinstein's training program places a strong emphasis on advanced techniques for facial and neck rejuvenation, particularly the newly FDA-approved use of BOTOX® Cosmetic for platysma bands. The program also covers the management of individual patient risk and potential complications, such as skin sensitivity and muscle weakness. By mastering these techniques, practitioners can provide treatments that lead to significant improvements for patients seeking neck rejuvenation.

Elevating Aesthetic Medicine Education in New Jersey

Dr. Rubinstein's expertise, combined with his role as a national clinical trainer for Allergan over the past 20 years, provides participants with top-tier education in comprehensive facial anatomy and advanced injectable treatments. The center strives to improve aesthetic medicine education and equip healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills needed for success, particularly in light of the recent FDA approval expanding treatment options.

About Dr. Ran Rubinstein

Double Board-Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon

Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein is a leading facial plastic surgeon at his practice, Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center, LLC , in New Jersey, with over two decades of experience in both surgical and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. His expertise in facial anatomy and soft tissue injections has established him as one of the most sought-after plastic surgeons and physician trainers in the Northeast.

Dr. Rubinstein's credentials are impressive. He is double board-certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. Additionally, he is an active member of the American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery and the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS).

Expert in Non-Surgical Aesthetic Treatments

For over 15 years, Dr. Rubinstein has served as an assistant clinical professor at Columbia University-New York Presbyterian Hospital, contributing to the education of future surgeons. He introduces aspiring medical professionals to advanced laser and injectable procedures, emphasizing the importance of understanding facial anatomy and potential adverse reactions.

About Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center

The Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center, led by Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein, offers a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. Dr. Rubinstein has extensive expertise in facial and body procedures such as deep plane facelifts, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, liposuction, tummy tucks, and mommy makeovers. The center also provides advanced medical spa services, including BOTOX® Cosmetic and injectable fillers, hair restoration, skin treatments, and non-surgical skin tightening and body contouring.

Contacting Dr. Ran Rubinstein at Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center, LLC

Dr. Ran Rubinstein can be reached at the Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center, LLC, for inquiries related to aesthetic treatments, including the newly FDA-approved BOTOX® Cosmetic treatment for platysma bands by calling (201) 391-1135. Those looking for more information or would like to schedule a consultation with Dr. Rubinstein can call for an appointment or use their online form .

For training opportunities, contact the Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists. Located at 160 Summit Ave., Suite 202, Montvale, NJ , the center serves as a hub for advanced training in aesthetic medicine. Healthcare professionals interested in learning about Allergan Botox® training are welcomed.

