Registration Opens for Inaugural SupplySide Connect New Jersey 2025

The newly enhanced event connecting the supplement, food and beverage industry to explore the latest solutions on the market.

SupplySide Connect New Jersey, formerly known as SupplySide East, has opened registration for all attendees, offering industry insiders unparalleled networking and a macrocosm of the supply chain that brings consumer products to market. SupplySide Connect New Jersey will bring together thousands of attendees to the Meadowlands Exposition Center to conduct business and build community at the catalyst for nutrition innovation and business growth.

Source new ingredient suppliers, meet new and existing vendors, delve into industry trends, discover the newest innovative ingredients, and connect with industry colleagues old and new at the foremost trade show on the east coast dedicated to dietary supplements, food, beverage, sports nutrition and personal care. With more than 280 expected exhibiting health and nutrition suppliers and service providers, attendees are sure to make strategic new connections to drive business forward.

SupplySide Connect New Jersey will offer education and insights into key categories including functional beverages, women's health and healthy aging. New for 2025 is ConnectEd, SupplySide's engaging education program that will host 15-minute sessions on current industry topics, a breakfast session and happy hour, a live podcast recording session, and more key moments designed to keep attendees up to date on the latest science.

"As the health and nutrition industry evolves, SupplySide is evolving right along with it, refocusing our event branding and touchpoints throughout the year to provide the most valuable experiences in unique, targeted and innovative experiences," remarks Danica Cullins, Executive Vice President of Health and Nutrition at Informa Markets. "The caliber of in-depth conversations and intimate connections to be gained at SupplySide Connect New Jersey as a dynamic platform is unparalleled. SupplySide Connect New Jersey is the must-attend event for the businesses that want to get deeper insights and ahead of the curve."

Past attending companies include global CPG brand leaders such as GNC, Whole Foods Market, PepsiCo, The Coca Cola Company and Bayer.

Registration for SupplySide Connect New Jersey, April 8-9, 2025, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center is now open. To register as an attendee or as a member of the media, visit www.supplysideconnect.com .

About SupplySide Connect New Jersey

SupplySide Connect New Jersey, organized by Informa Markets, is the trade show where supplement, food, and beverage industry professionals from all regions gather to forge and foster business-to-business relationships. An unparalleled networking experience and macrocosm of the supply chain, SupplySide Connect New Jersey brings suppliers, manufacturers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands together. Industry professionals demonstrate and discuss innovation, make new connections and invest time to meet with partners and move projects forward to conduct business, build community and showcase innovation. The SupplySide Portfolio also includes SupplySide Global and multi-time FOLIO's: Eddie winning and nominated publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal.

About SupplySide?

Informa Markets' SupplySide portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher and digital media business for the world's dietary supplement, food and beverage, pet health and personal care industries. Our events, SupplySide Global and SupplySide Connect New Jersey and multi-time FOLIO's: Eddie winning and nominated publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal bring together thousands of suppliers and buyers globally to explore and learn about the latest products, services, research, regulatory changes and more in the health and nutrition industry for nearly 3 decades. The SupplySide portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibition organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .?

Engage with supplysideshow.com and follow the latest updates on X , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .?

