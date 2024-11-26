USfalcon, Inc.: USfalcon Announces Realignment to Enhance Operational Efficiency and Drive Future Growth

USfalcon is pleased to announce a strategic realignment of its existing management team as part of its ongoing efforts to optimize operations, strengthen collaboration, and position the company for growth. The new structure will leverage the diverse expertise of our current management team members while fostering an environment of agility and cross-functional collaboration.

"By realigning our talented team, we are positioning ourselves for a new phase of growth and success," said Pete von Jess, CEO of USfalcon. "This restructuring is designed to enable us to continue driving innovation, meet evolving customer needs, and create a more dynamic, flexible work environment. We are confident that these changes will enhance our ability to execute on our strategic priorities and deliver long-term value for all stakeholders."

Key changes within the organization include: Stephanie Martin - President and Chief Administrative Officer; Greg Black - Chief Financial Officer; Danielle Esposito - Chief Operating Officer; Mark Cravens - Senior Vice President, Strategic Growth; David Jones - Vice President, Operations Integration; Rick Coyne - Vice President, Subcontracts and Procurement; and Adam Carrera - Vice President, Contracts.

USfalcon is a professional services company supporting a diverse and global customer base of DoD and Federal Agencies. Since 1984, we have placed our customers at the center of the business, with a sharp focus on delivering high-quality solutions and exceptional service. For more information, please visit www.usfalcon.com.

