Redishred Capital Corp. To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results And Investor Conference Call Details

Finanznachrichten News

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / Redishred plans to release its third quarter 2024 results financial results on Wednesday, November 27th, 2024.

The Company is also pleased to announce the details of its Investor Conference Call, which are as follows:

Date: Thursday, November 28th, 2024

Time: 8:30am Eastern Standard Time Call In Number: 1-844-763-8274

The purpose of the call is to review the Company's third quarter 2024 financial performance. Time has been allotted for a question-and-answer session.

Mr. Hasham and Mr. Brar look forward to updating the shareholders and the investment community on the Company's results.

Financial Statements

Redishred's September 30, 2024 Financial Statements, and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available at www.sedar.com and www.redishred.com.

About Redishred Capital Corp.

Redishred Capital Corp. ("Redishred") is the owner of the PROSHRED®, PROSCAN and secure e-Cycle brands, trademarks and intellectual property in the United States. Redishred digitizes, secures, shreds and recycles confidential documents and proprietary materials for thousands of customers in the United States in all industry sectors. Redishred is a pioneer in the mobile document destruction and recycling industry and has the ISO 9001:2015 certification. It is Redishred's vision to be the 'system of choice' in providing digital retention, secure shredding and recycling services on a global basis. Redishred Capital Corp. grants PROSHRED®and PROSCAN franchise businesses in the United States and by way of a license arrangement in the Middle East. Redishred also operates seventeen corporate businesses directly. The Company's plan is to grow its business by way of both franchising and the acquisition and operation of information security businesses that generate stable and recurring cash flow through a scheduled client base, continuous paper recycling and concurrent unscheduled shredding service.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Redishred Capital Corp. (TSX.V - KUT)
Jeffrey Hasham, MBA, CPA, CA
Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey.hasham@redishred.com
www.redishred.com
Phone: (416) 849-3469 Fax: (905) 812-9448

or,

Redishred Capital Corp. (TSX.V - KUT)
Harjit Brar, CPA, CA
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
harjit.brar@redishred.com
www.redishred.com
Phone: (437) 328-6639 Fax: (905) 812-9448

Note: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Redishred Capital Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
