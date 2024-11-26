Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
26.11.2024 19:14 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biomedical Waste Solutions: Beaumont Medical Waste Disposal Company Addresses Surge in Needlestick Injuries With Comprehensive Guide

Finanznachrichten News

The CDC estimates approximately 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries among U.S. healthcare workers each year

BEAUMONT, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / Due to an alarming rise in needlestick injuries, BioMedical Waste Solutions, a leading national provider of medical waste disposal services with locations in Beaumont, TX, is aggressive in its commitment to enlightening the public about the risks involved with improper medical waste disposal, particularly of needles.

The CDC reported that about 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries affect healthcare workers in the U.S. annually. This number is likely lower than the actual count due to underreporting, particularly in private homes where the elderly and 38.4 million Americans (11.6% of the population) with diabetes depend on needle usage daily.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reiterates the risks of sharps injuries in spreading severe diseases, with global annual infection rates among healthcare professionals reported as:

  • Around 2,005,000 HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) cases

  • 66,000 hepatitis B virus (HBV) cases

  • 16,000 hepatitis C virus (HCV) cases

These infections puts one at risk of death or severe, long-lasting health issues. Many of those affected suffer from lifelong disabilities.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reports that one-third of all sharps injuries arise during disposal, bringing attention to the need for rigid medical waste disposal practices to safeguard healthcare workers and the public.

In response, the Beaumont medical waste disposal company BioMedical Waste Solutions released The Definitive Guide to Medical Waste Disposal in 2024. This guide offers clear instructions on safely disposing of needles, syringes, and other sharp objects, reflecting the company's desire to enhance safety and prevent infections through proper waste management.

There are five crucial pointers showcased in this guide on avoiding needlestick injuries:

  1. Utilize FDA-approved sharps disposal containers

  2. Avoid filling disposal containers to the brim

  3. Do not put your hands into disposal containers

  4. Never recap needles

  5. Prevent children from accessing sharp objects and disposal containers with proper storage

JP Richards, Director of Communications at BioMedical Waste Solutions, commented, "The high incidence of needlestick injuries and their serious effects on healthcare workers and the community are major concerns. Our guide is essential for preventing these injuries and ensuring the safety of healthcare providers and individuals using needles at home. We're here to offer reliable Beaumont medical waste disposal solutions. Together, we can reduce the risks associated with needlestick injuries."

Leading the industry in Beaumont medical waste disposal, BioMedical Waste Solutions reminds healthcare facilities, professionals, and individuals using needles to consult their helpful guide for properly disposing of sharps and medical waste. Their industry knowledge and experience guarantees the secure handling, transportation, and disposal of medical waste, aligned with the highest national, state, and local standards.

For further details on safe medical waste disposal or to view the guide from BioMedical Waste Solutions, please visit their website at https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/medical-waste-disposal/ or reach out directly at 346-660-4994 or JPRichards@BioMedicalWasteSolutions.com.

About BioMedical Waste Solutions:

BioMedical Waste Solutions is a leading medical waste disposal company dedicated to providing safe and reliable solutions for the management and disposal of medical waste. With a commitment to environmental responsibility and public health, the company serves healthcare facilities, private practices, dental offices, veterinarians and laboratories across America. BioMedical Waste Solutions offers comprehensive services to ensure the proper collection, transportation, and disposal of medical waste, including sharps, in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

Contact Information

JP Richards
Director of Communications
releases@drakedigital.com
(346) 660-4994



.

Source: Biomedical Waste Solutions

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
