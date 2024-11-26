easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ) Holding(s) in Company 26-Nov-2024 / 18:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 25-Nov-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 26-Nov-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 0.667701 7.884031 8.551732 64822997 or reached Position of previous 0.755236 8.115309 8.870545 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 5038592 0.664713 US2778562098 22652 0.002988 Sub Total 8.A 5061244 0.667701%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Right to Recall N/A N/A 204171 0.026935 Physical Option 17/01/2029 N/A 3830 0.000505 Sub Total 8.B1 208001 0.027440%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 09/12/2024 N/A Cash 3741114 0.493544 Swaps 15/01/2025 N/A Cash 30756 0.004057 Swaps 31/01/2025 N/A Cash 33414 0.004408 Swaps 28/02/2025 N/A Cash 2146 0.000283 Swaps 03/03/2025 N/A Cash 3442539 0.454155 Swaps 18/03/2025 N/A Cash 5529400 0.729463 Swaps 21/03/2025 N/A Cash 9583494 1.264296 Swaps 28/03/2025 N/A Cash 16203314 2.137612 Swaps 31/03/2025 N/A Cash 90000 0.011873 Swaps 02/04/2025 N/A Cash 6779823 0.894424 Swaps 04/07/2025 N/A Cash 3968795 0.523581 Swaps 14/07/2025 N/A Cash 6854996 0.904341 Swaps 29/08/2025 N/A Cash 21145 0.002790 Swaps 03/10/2025 N/A Cash 57060 0.007528 Swaps 31/10/2025 N/A Cash 3715 0.000490 Swaps 22/12/2025 N/A Cash 1101137 0.145267 Swaps 16/02/2026 N/A Cash 691 0.000091 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 377992 0.049866 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 158273 0.020880 Swaps 31/07/2026 N/A Cash 975648 0.128712 Swaps 31/08/2026 N/A Cash 68866 0.009085 Swaps 16/09/2026 N/A Cash 7306 0.000964 Swaps 30/10/2026 N/A Cash 188341 0.024847 Swaps 14/06/2027 N/A Cash 327176 0.043162 Swaps 15/02/2028 N/A Cash 6611 0.000872 Sub Total 8.B2 59553752 7.856591%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Bank of Bank of America America, Corporation National Association Bank of BofA America Securities, Corporation Inc. Bank of Merrill Lynch America B.V. Corporation Bank of Merrill Lynch America International 3.492680 3.820948% Corporation Bank of BofA America Securities Corporation Europe SA

26-Nov-2024

26-Nov-2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

