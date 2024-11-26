Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
26.11.24
17:35 Uhr
6,430 Euro
-0,030
-0,46 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4246,49020:01
6,3986,46220:03
Dow Jones News
26.11.2024 19:31 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Holding(s) in Company 
26-Nov-2024 / 18:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B7KR2P84 
Issuer Name 
EASYJET PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Bank of America Corporation 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
US 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
25-Nov-2024 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
26-Nov-2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 0.667701        7.884031            8.551732   64822997 
or reached 
Position of previous      0.755236        8.115309            8.870545 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B7KR2P84                   5038592                    0.664713 
US2778562098                   22652                     0.002988 
Sub Total 8.A       5061244                      0.667701%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
Right to Recall   N/A    N/A        204171                          0.026935 
Physical Option   17/01/2029 N/A        3830                           0.000505 
Sub Total 8.B1                  208001                          0.027440%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
Swaps          09/12/2024  N/A          Cash          3741114       0.493544 
Swaps          15/01/2025  N/A          Cash          30756        0.004057 
Swaps          31/01/2025  N/A          Cash          33414        0.004408 
Swaps          28/02/2025  N/A          Cash          2146        0.000283 
Swaps          03/03/2025  N/A          Cash          3442539       0.454155 
Swaps          18/03/2025  N/A          Cash          5529400       0.729463 
Swaps          21/03/2025  N/A          Cash          9583494       1.264296 
Swaps          28/03/2025  N/A          Cash          16203314      2.137612 
Swaps          31/03/2025  N/A          Cash          90000        0.011873 
Swaps          02/04/2025  N/A          Cash          6779823       0.894424 
Swaps          04/07/2025  N/A          Cash          3968795       0.523581 
Swaps          14/07/2025  N/A          Cash          6854996       0.904341 
Swaps          29/08/2025  N/A          Cash          21145        0.002790 
Swaps          03/10/2025  N/A          Cash          57060        0.007528 
Swaps          31/10/2025  N/A          Cash          3715        0.000490 
Swaps          22/12/2025  N/A          Cash          1101137       0.145267 
Swaps          16/02/2026  N/A          Cash          691         0.000091 
Swaps          18/03/2026  N/A          Cash          377992       0.049866 
Swaps          26/05/2026  N/A          Cash          158273       0.020880 
Swaps          31/07/2026  N/A          Cash          975648       0.128712 
Swaps          31/08/2026  N/A          Cash          68866        0.009085 
Swaps          16/09/2026  N/A          Cash          7306        0.000964 
Swaps          30/10/2026  N/A          Cash          188341       0.024847 
Swaps          14/06/2027  N/A          Cash          327176       0.043162 
Swaps          15/02/2028  N/A          Cash          6611        0.000872 
Sub Total 8.B2                                   59553752      7.856591%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
Bank of    Bank of 
America    America, 
Corporation  National 
       Association 
Bank of    BofA 
America    Securities, 
Corporation  Inc. 
Bank of    Merrill Lynch 
America    B.V. 
Corporation 
Bank of    Merrill Lynch 
America    International               3.492680               3.820948% 
Corporation 
Bank of    BofA 
America    Securities 
Corporation  Europe SA

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

26-Nov-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      EZJ 
LEI Code:    2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  361508 
EQS News ID:  2038801 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2038801&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2024 13:00 ET (18:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.