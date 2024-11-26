Public Service Enterprise Group: PSE&G Wins Two Prestigious Awards

PSE&G receives the 2024 ReliabilityOne® Award for Outstanding Metropolitan Service Area Reliability Performance in the Mid-Atlantic Region for the 23rd consecutive year and the 2024 ReliabilityOne® Outstanding Customer Engagement Award

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / Public Service Electric & Gas, New Jersey's largest utility, is the recipient of the 2024 ReliabilityOne® Award for Outstanding Reliability Performance in the Mid-Atlantic Metropolitan Service Area. For the second consecutive year, PSE&G also received the 2024 ReliabilityOne® Outstanding Customer Engagement Award nationally. ReliabilityOne® Awards are given annually to the utilities that have achieved outstanding reliability performance and have excelled in delivering the most reliable electric service to their customers.

PA Consulting, a global innovation and transformation consultancy, is presenting the 2024 ReliabilityOne® Outstanding Customer Engagement Award to PSE&G for having the best overall customer approach and ongoing customer engagement strategy. PSE&G is using innovative methods of involving and proactively engaging customers as it relates to outage reporting and restoration communications. The combination of these two national awards reaffirms PSE&G as a leader in delivering best-in-class electric service reliability while also providing a positive customer experience.

"Our customers have evolving energy needs and expectations. PSE&G works hard to maintain our standing as one of our region's most affordable utilities while also striving for exceptional reliability for our customers, now and into the future," said John Latka, senior vice president PSE&G Electric Transmission and Distribution. "We thank our employees for their consistent dedication, which supports our reliability record and helps us deliver the outstanding, affordable service our customers rely on."

PSE&G improves electric service reliability by strengthening and upgrading its infrastructure with new technology that bolsters resiliency and reliability. We are also implementing new ways to communicate with our customers during both blue-sky days and major weather events. This enables us to engage directly with our customers and convey accurate information in a more-timely manner, creating a more positive customer experience.

"Becoming our customers' trusted energy provider is a top priority, so we are thrilled to receive this special customer award," said Dave Johnson, vice president PSE&G Customer Care & Chief Customer Officer. "We are deeply committed to improving our customer experience. We use technology to create new ways to engage with our customers and provide real-time access to conduct business with us when and where they want."

All utilities operating dense electric delivery networks in North America are eligible for consideration for the ReliabilityOne® Award. There are eight metropolitan service regional awards including Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Plains, Mountains, West, Southeast, and Southwest. The selection of provisional recipients is based primarily on system reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of customer outages.

After provisional recipients are selected, each company undergoes a certification process which provides an independent review and confirmation of the policies, processes and systems used to collect, analyze and report a company's reliability results.

"These awards are a testament to the hard work our employees have contributed to strengthen our electric delivery infrastructure," said Latka. "We have teams that have dedicated their entire careers to improving electric service reliability and responding to customers' needs. This recognition, combined with our stellar reliability performance, is something our employees and their families should be extremely proud of. Their dedication and support have improved the quality of life for our electric customers."

PSE&G

Public Service Electric & Gas Co. is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, as well as one of the nation's largest utilities. PSE&G has won the ReliabilityOne® Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region for 23 consecutive years. For the third consecutive year, PSE&G is the recipient of the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award in the Energy Efficiency Program Delivery category. In addition, in 2023 J.D. Power named PSE&G number one in customer satisfaction with residential and business electric service in the east among large utilities. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 16 consecutive years (www.pseg.com).

We are over 4,000 strategists, innovators, designers, consultants, digital experts, scientists, engineers, and technologists. And we have deep expertise in consumer and manufacturing, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government and public services, health and life sciences, and transport.

PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® awards are presented to electric utilities providing their customers with the highest levels of reliability in the industry. PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® study is based on standard industry reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of electric power outages. As a group, ReliabilityOne® participants on average experienced over 50% fewer sustained outages, and their collective system saw 60% shorter outage durations than the average US investor owned utility. PA Consulting has been analyzing electric utility performance since 1987. For more information about PA Consulting, visit https://www.paconsulting.com/industries/energy-and-utilities

