ACCESSWIRE
26.11.2024 20:02 Uhr
115 Leser

(0)

SumUp Unveils POS Lite: A Cost-Effective Solution for U.S. Microbusinesses



Streamlined point-of-sale system helps small merchants process payments, manage inventory, and control expenses - without subscription fees

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / SumUp, a global financial services company, has launched its POS Lite in the United States. POS Lite is a lightweight and user-friendly point-of-sale (POS) solution designed to support microbusinesses. With no monthly subscription fees, POS Lite empowers merchants to accept payments, track orders, and manage inventory seamlessly.

"At SumUp, we understand the challenges entrepreneurs face, no matter the size of their business. POS Lite reflects our commitment to providing accessible tools that go beyond payment processing to help small business owners thrive," said Andrew Helms, CEO of SumUp USA.

The POS Lite has a large 13" full-HD touchscreen that serves as a register and is paired with SumUp's proprietary Solo card reader. "Developed entirely in-house, the system delivers exactly what microbusinesses need to thrive," according to Helms.

Unlike traditional POS systems, POS Lite eliminates the barrier of subscription costs. "Thousands of entrepreneurs in the US hesitate to adopt POS systems due to subscription fees. With POS Lite, we've removed this barrier, making it easier for small businesses to manage operations and accept payments more efficiently," added Helms.

Beyond payment processing, POS Lite offers robust inventory management tools, allowing merchants to create detailed product catalogs with customizable variations and pricing. It also includes sales and payout reporting, digital and printed receipt options, preset tipping capabilities, and streamlined refunding processing for smoother transactions.

For businesses looking for more advanced capabilities, SumUp also offers the SumUp POS, which includes robust loyalty and customer communication features and online ordering options.

The Pos Lite is available for $499, with standard payment processing fees. To learn more, visit https://www.sumup.com/en-us/pos/pos-lite.

About SumUp

SumUp is a global financial technology company driven by the mission of empowering small businesses all over the world. Founded in 2012, SumUp is the financial partner for more than 4 million entrepreneurs in over 35 markets worldwide.

In the United States, SumUp offers an ecosystem of affordable, easy-to-use financial products, such as point-of-sale and loyalty solutions, card readers, invoicing, and a business account that allows customers to manage their money and receive payouts the next day.

For more information, please visit https://www.sumup.com/en-us.

Contact Information

Adriano Lira
PR Manager, US
adriano.lira@sumup.com
5511983918632

SumUp PR Team
press@sumup.com

.

Source: SumUp

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
