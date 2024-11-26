INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Tech Advancing Patient Care Fueling Conversation at MEDevice Silicon Valley 2024

The annual event at the Santa Clara Convention Center convened over 1,200 attendees.

MEDevice Silicon Valley, ?the leading West Coast event connecting MedTech professionals and medical device suppliers, wraps with over 150 exhibiting companies covering all sectors of medical manufacturing including 3D printing, materials and adhesives, medical device components and AI technology.

Attendees experienced 20 hours of education across three theaters, discussing pressing topics from wearable devices for cardiovascular health to leveraging technologies propelling marketing strategies in MedTech. The U.S. makes up over 40% of the global market , making it the largest medical device market in the world with Silicon Valley as a major U.S. healthcare hub, positioning MEDevice as a key outlet for essential conversations on the future of the industry.

Keynotes included Jennifer Samproni, Chief Technology Officer of the Health Solutions business at Flex, discussing how Human-Machine Interfaces (HMIs) are an integral part of the healthcare ecosystem, empowering patients and paving the way for better medical outcomes. With the rise of chronic illness, the need for effective disease management is also increasing. Through connected health technologies, patients are able to use natural language to tell medical devices exactly how to provide care.

Ashley Mancuso, Vice President, MedTech BISO & Product Security, Johnson & Johnson, as keynote, explored technological advances with the risk of cyber threats, underscoring the importance of protecting medical environments and patient personal data through cybersecurity tools and education. Noting partnerships between healthcare institutions as critical to tackling threats, focus is placed on enhanced controls, lifecycle management and organizational maturity, to build customer trust as well as protect brand reputation and create resiliency in the industry.

Additional education highlighted "Women Leading Innovation in MedTech and BioScience," positioning women at the forefront as driving innovation in the rapidly evolving medtech space, sharing experiences and strategies for the next generation of industry leaders. Advancements in AI and robotics, as well as in-home patient care shared as top-of-mind verticals, provided insight into products and solutions pioneering the future of the medical landscape.

"Across the multiple tracks of education and conversations from early-stage businesses in the Start-Up Stadium, this year's MEDevice observes an increased emphasis specifically on technological innovations, aiming to place patient experience at the core of the healthcare journey," says Melissa Magestro, VP, Informa Markets Engineering. "Tech empowers personalized patient care and MEDevice hosts the brightest minds across Silicon Valley and the globe to connect and discuss the solutions that are changing the way health is delivered."

This year's Innovation Showcase highlighted new and unique exhibitor solutions in the market, followed by an attendee vote on the best-in-show selections. Canon Medical Components U.S.A., Inc. won Product of the Year, featuring the SV-2000 Flex, a customized video solution for medical device manufacturers. Hukui Biotechnology Co., Ltd. won Innovation Excellence by Popular Vote showcasing a wireless handheld ultrasound device displaying high-resolution real-time ultrasound images.

MEDevice Silicon Valley will return to the Santa Clara Convention Center Nov. 19-20, 2025.?

MD&M West, the largest and most influential B2B event on the West Coast for medical technology and manufacturing, takes place Feb. 4-6, 2025 in Anaheim, California. To learn more or to register to attend please visit www.mdmwest.com .

About MEDevice

MEDevice, an MD&M event, is the leading North American event brand for the medical technology industry, connecting engineers and cutting-edge medtech companies annually in the most prominent U.S. healthcare hubs. Visitors at the MEDevice events will learn from hands-on demo's, presentations from OEMs, keynote presentations, innovation showcases, an all-new medical adhesives pavilion, matchmaking and networking opportunities. MEDevice is organized by Informa Markets Engineering and includes MEDevice Boston and MEDevice Silicon Valley, as well as MD&M West, MD&M South, MD&M Minneapolis and MD&M East. Official listed media partners include Medical Device & Diagnostic Industry (MD+DI) and DesignNews. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

About Informa Markets Engineering?

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

Media Contact

Informa Markets Engineering PR

EngineeringPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING

View the original press release on accesswire.com