INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: International Pool Spa Patio Expo, Co-located with Deck Expo Announces 2024 Innovative Product Award Winners

International Pool Spa Patio Expo, co-located with Deck Expo, sponsored by Pool and Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) and North American Deck and Railing Association (NADRA) unveils the winners of the Innovative Product Showcase and Awards Program, highlighting the most influential and advanced products, tools, materials, equipment, cleaning agents and more, shaping the dynamic outdoor living industry today.

The program invites companies to showcase products for peer voting through an online platform. This year, the second annual program featured 26 entries, with winners selected across four key categories: decks and patios, pool and backyard construction, retailers and service professionals.

Most Innovative Deck or Patio Products: Smorobot took the top honor for its Valor P10 Intelligence Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner , featuring underwater vision and sensor technology.

Most Innovative Products for Pool and Backyard Construction Professionals: Moasure received the award for its Moasure 2 Pro Kit motion-based measuring tool that automatically calculates perimeter, area, elevation, volume and more.

Most Innovative Products for Retailers: Latham was awarded for its Latham Plunge Pools: Fun-Sized Pools. Full-Sized Fun. These custom compact pools are personalized to fit any backyard.

Most Innovative Products for Service Professionals: FROG® earned the award for its FROG® Algae Blocker 4Pro , algae prevention and pool sanitizing solution.

The winners, among other nominated products, were on display in the coveted product showcase in the Pool Spa Patio Expo Hall, representing the next generation of products shaping the dynamic outdoor living industry, propelling safety, efficiency, sustainability and accessibility to leading brands and innovations.

The Innovative Product Showcase is a representation of the advancements that support the rapid growth of the pool, spa and outdoor living industries," shares Kris Osterbusch, Show Director of the International Pool, Spa Patio Expo. "Each product is designed with both professionals and homeowners in mind; with the goal of elevating the backyard experience. Attendees come to our show to find the latest products that focus on safety, sustainability and functionality and the Innovative Product Showcase is the perfect place to find just that."

For more information on the Innovative Product Awards, please visit www.poolspapatio.com .

International Pool Spa Patio Expo, co-located with Deck Expo, will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, October 22-24, 2025. To stay up to date on show news, visit www.poolspapatio.com .

