piezosystem jena, GmbH: The New MIPOS 800 - High Precision Z-Axis Objective Positioner for a Longer Focus Range

piezosystem jena, a leading manufacturer of piezo-based nano-positioning systems, proudly unveils the MIPOS 800. Engineered to meet the evolving demands of high-resolution microscopy and nanotechnology applications, the MIPOS 800 offers industry-leading precision, speed, and stability for advanced research and industrial tasks. This new addition to the renowned MIPOS series is designed for seamless integration and unparalleled performance.

Microscopy Objective Positioner

Key Benefits:

Extended Travel Range: 800 µm (open-loop) and 650 µm (closed-loop) for versatile focusing tasks.

Unmatched Precision: Integrated strain gauge sensors deliver resolutions down to 12 nm.

Ultra-Fast Response: Accelerated settling times ensure rapid and accurate positioning.

Flexibility: Accommodates objectives up to 42 mm in diameter and is compatible with major microscopes.

Innovative Software: PiSoWorks control software with Iterative Learning Control (ILC) guarantees closed-loop precision at open-loop speeds.

The MIPOS 800 features a unique parallelogram flexure guidance design that guarantees high parallel motion across the entire travel range without influencing the optical axis. The design includes an integrated pre-load which gives the actuator a high resonant frequency. The integrated closed-loop control system continuously tracks and regulates the position of the piezo and hence ensures highly reliable performance for the positioning of objectives in the Z-direction.

A key feature of the MIPOS 800 is its ultra-fast response time in combination with a matching controller system. With rapid settling times and high mechanical stability, researchers and engineers can benefit from accelerated scanning processes without sacrificing precision. The compact and lightweight design also ensures seamless integration into existing microscopy systems.

The recommended controller for the MIPOS 800 is the NV 200/D NET which includes PiSoWorks control software. The controller delivers powerful high-resolution signals up to 400 mA peak current. It has 16-bit resolution and a noise level of 0.3 mV. Control options include ethernet, USB-C, SPI and analog. The NV 200/D Net includes Iterative Learning Control (ILC) which learns and compensates for unwanted motion and delivers open-loop speeds with closed-loop precision.

Whether users are conducting biotechnology applications, such as live-cell imaging or other advanced research requiring nanometer-level positioning, such as surface scanning and analysis, the MIPOS 800 is the ideal solution for high-resolution optical applications. The MIPOS 800 is compatible with all major microscopes and can be modified upon request to fit into OEM system and industrial set-ups.

Newest Addition to the MIPOS Series

The MIPOS 800 is the latest addition to piezosystem jena's renowned MIPOS series of piezo objective positioners. Designed to push the boundaries of precision and performance, the MIPOS series offers a wide range of solutions tailored for microscopy and optical applications. While other models are optimized for specific ranges, the MIPOS 800 combines extended range and high precision, making it the most versatile model in the series. For more details on the entire MIPOS series, visit: https://www.piezosystem.com/products/positioning-tools/mipos/

For more details, please contact piezosystem jena. Our motion technology experts will help you with the integration of a MIPOS objective positioner into your set-up.

For more details, please visit: https://www.piezosystem.com/product/mipos-800/

Source: piezosystem jena, GmbH