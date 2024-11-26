Kota Kinabalu, Sabah--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2024) - European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG), a global leader in regenerative medicine, led by its founder and renowned expert Prof. Mike Chan, has announced the release of groundbreaking new study on how aging impacts athletic performance. The analysis explores the physiological challenges faced by aging athletes and highlights how regenerative medicine, including stem cell advancements, can help extend athletic careers and enhance performance.





"Age shouldn't be a barrier to peak performance, with stamina and endurance," says Prof. Mike Chan, shedding light on how regenerative medicine redefines athletic potential.

The study shows that aging plays a critical role in reducing stamina, endurance, and balance in athletes - a challenge Prof. Mike Chan, founder of European Wellness Biomedical Group, believes can be tackled through regenerative medicine. His vision focuses on helping athletes defy age-related limits and achieve extended peak performance.

The recent match at a major sports arena, brought renewed focus to the challenges athletes face as they age, sparking widespread interest and global conversation. The professor analyzed the fight to explore how age-related challenges impacted performance and how scientific advancements could reshape the future of sports longevity.

"Aging impacts not only muscles but also critical systems like the heart, lungs, and adrenal glands, which are vital for stamina and endurance," explained Prof. Mike Chan, founder of EWBG. "The fight exemplified how systemic aging, rather than physical conditioning alone, can influence performance in the ring."

"His performance highlighted more than physical fatigue," Prof. Mike Chan explained. "It revealed systemic aging, affecting critical functions like the heart, lungs, and adrenal glands. Even with rigorous training, the signs of aging were unavoidable."

The Role of Aging in Athletic Performance

The study highlights that an athlete's heart begins to age around 40, with its efficiency halving by age 70. "The heart's declining function directly impacts stamina," he noted. "When coupled with reduced lung capacity, it limits the ability to sustain high levels of performance, particularly in endurance sports."

The study also emphasizes the role of adrenal glands, which are vital for endurance and recovery, as they face significant age-related decline. "Adrenal health is key to the bursts of energy athletes rely on during intense matches," explained EWBG's founder. "As these glands age, endurance diminishes, and recovery slows, affecting overall athletic output."

Prof. Mike Chan also noted the importance of brain health, highlighting how balance and reaction time can be impacted by age-related changes in the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex. "These brain regions are central to coordination, decision-making, and confidence," he remarked. "Their decline can make it harder for athletes to maintain sharpness and composure under pressure."

Despite the challenges of aging, he expressed optimism about regenerative medicine's potential to reverse biological aging. "At European Wellness, we focus on holistic rejuvenation of the heart, lungs, adrenal glands, and brain," the founder explained. "This systemic approach could significantly enhance stamina, balance, and endurance during an athlete's preparation."

Recent high-profile events have raised critical questions about the future of sports medicine. According to Prof. Mike Chan, muscles and bones start to decline by age 32, and without proactive intervention, organ function soon follows. "Regenerative medicine presents a pathway to not only extend athletic careers but also redefine what aging athletes can achieve," he stated.

About European Wellness Biomedical Group

European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG) is a global leader in regenerative medicine, known for its expertise in stem cell therapy, immunotherapy, and tailored health programs. Through its network of advanced facilities, EWBG delivers cutting-edge solutions that empower individuals to achieve optimal health and vitality.

The European Wellness Premier Center in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, which opened in August 2024, is a 60,000-square-foot facility equipped with the latest medical technology. The center reflects EWBG's dedication to driving advancements in regenerative medicine and addressing complex health challenges with innovative solutions. The launch marked a significant milestone for EWBG, celebrated by an audience of distinguished leaders and guests from various sectors, reflecting the center's pivotal role in advancing regenerative medicine.

The center's reputation for excellence in regenerative medicine has attracted high-profile individuals seeking advanced treatments. Many have shared stories of improved vitality, enhanced immunity, and rejuvenation that goes far deeper than just outward appearance. These innovative treatments, rooted in regenerative science, provide a personalized pathway to optimized health, enabling individuals to overcome age-related challenges and achieve a renewed sense of purpose and well-being.

Looking ahead, EWBG's vision includes a US$80 million investment in a biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Sabah. This initiative is set to enhance its existing operations and further its mission of positioning Sabah as a destination for pioneering medical research and healthcare services.

International Recognition

Prof. Mike Chan's influence in the field of regenerative medicine was further highlighted at a prominent European economic forum, often referred to as the "Davos of Central and Eastern Europe." Representing the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA), he shared his vision for the future of regenerative medicine and its potential to address global health challenges.

His international impact spans multiple continents, demonstrated by a series of high-profile engagements throughout 2024. Leading a German delegation to Baoding, China, Prof. Mike Chan secured pivotal agreements in stem cell research and education. He also contributed to advancing clinical collaborations and research seminars in the Middle East, further establishing European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG) as a leader in the field.

In South America, Prof. Mike Chan's consultation with a prominent academic institution opened new possibilities for integrating regenerative medicine into the region's healthcare landscape. His participation in a renowned European medical forum on anti-aging and longevity further solidified European Wellness Biomedical Group's (EWBG) reputation as a global leader in revolutionary medical treatments, particularly in stem cell therapy and anti- aging medicine.

Professional Disclosure: The analysis provided reflects Prof. Mike Chan's expert perspective on the physiological impact of aging in professional sports and its implications for athletic performance. For more information about cutting-edge bio-regenerative treatments and the advancements spearheaded by European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG), visit their official website: https://european-wellness.eu/





(Center) Prof. Mike Chan with Yolanda Hadid, Arianna Teoh, and his expert medical team at the European Wellness Premier Center at Kota Kinabalu, Sabah -- a global hub for advanced anti-aging therapies

SOURCE: European Wellness Biomedical Group