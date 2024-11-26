RENN FUND INC: RENN Fund, Inc. Announces Record Date for Year End Distribution

The RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSE American:RCG) (the "Fund") announced today a record date for the Fund's year-end distribution. The record date will be December 16, 2024 and Pay-Date of December 27, 2024. The Fund will make an announcement on or about December 23, 2024 with the distribution rate per share. As the per share rate will not be available prior to the record date, the Fund will trade with due bills beginning December 16, 2024, and up through and including the last business day prior to the New York Stock Exchange established Ex-Date. The New York Stock Exchange will set the Ex-Date once the per share rate has been announced.

Disclosures :

Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Additional information about the Fund, including performance and portfolio characteristics, is available at https://horizonkinetics.com/investment-strategies/renn-fund-inc-nyse-rcg/.

About Horizon Kinetics LLC

Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (OTC: HKHC), through its subsidiary investment manager, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC ("Horizon"), is an investment advisory firm and the Investment Advisor to the Fund. Horizon provides independent proprietary research and investment advisory services for long-only and alternative value-based investing strategies, including the full suite of Kinetics Mutual Funds, Inc. The firm has offices in New York City, White Plains, New York and Summit, New Jersey. For more information, please visit Horizon's websites below:

http://www.horizonkinetics.com

http://www.kineticsfunds.com.

Contact:

Jay Kesslen

Email: jkesslen@horizonkinetics.com

Phone: (646) 495-7333

SOURCE: RENN FUND INC

