Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JWVX | ISIN: US30303M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: FB2A
Tradegate
26.11.24
21:59 Uhr
547,20 Euro
+8,40
+1,56 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
META PLATFORMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
META PLATFORMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
545,40547,8022:19
545,70547,4022:02
ACCESSWIRE
26.11.2024 22:02 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Restructuring and Rebranding: Meta Force Turns into Holiverse

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / In October 2024, Meta Force announced a corporate restructuring and rebranding. The new company name is Holiverse.

The article explains in detail the reasons and consequences of the restructuring.

Background of Holiverse

Two years ago, Meta Force started as a greenfield startup. The project was initiated and led by Lado Okhotnikov.

Meta Force started as a decentralized business platform for complex-structured projects. Meta Force's technological basis was the Polygon blockchain. In two years, the platform's audience grew to two million users.

In the fall of 2023, the company started to move the platform's functionality into a specially designed metaverse. One year later, in October 2024, Meta Force announced the start of beta testing for the metaverse.

The metaverse from Holiverse implemented a unique functionality, including:

  • Marketplace, providing the ability to exchange a virtual double for a real product.

  • Innovative user's avatar. A technology of digitizing DNA and implementation of the obtained data into the digital avatar has been developed. Thus, a user gets a digital clone, with high reliability displaying the properties of the organism.

In addition to its core business, the company has invested in a variety of projects, focusing on creativity and innovations:

  • Organic cosmetics production (brand Holisthetic) has been launched.

  • The DNA research centre has been organized.

  • A media production centre has been opened, producing video content, series, feature films, cartoons, comics, and books.

Meta Force Becomes Holiverse

The rapid expansion of the original startup and the emergence of new businesses required an adequate change in the corporate structure. The new structure and names of the company and digital products should reflect the existing realities and business perspectives.

The restructuring and rebranding were announced at the same time as the beta testing of the metaverse.

Holiverse's new name includes two basic concepts: holistic and metaverse. That is, Holiverse is oriented towards the development of a metaverse based on holistic principles. Accordingly, the native token of the Forcecoin platform was changed to its fork and named Holichain.

The new company has retained all rights and obligations towards users. Moreover, the counterpart of users is now a much more organized and large company, offering new opportunities and prospects.

Details about the restructuring can be found in the article.

About Company

Holiverse is a company that develops a unique metaverse and invests in new promising business areas. Lado Okhotnikov is the CEO of Holiverse. Lado is a well-known publicist, investor and expert in the IT and crypto business.

Media Contact Details:-

Dan Michael
Holiverse press center
press@holiverse.ai

SOURCE: Holiverse



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.