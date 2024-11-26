Restructuring and Rebranding: Meta Force Turns into Holiverse

In October 2024, Meta Force announced a corporate restructuring and rebranding. The new company name is Holiverse.

The article explains in detail the reasons and consequences of the restructuring.

Background of Holiverse

Two years ago, Meta Force started as a greenfield startup. The project was initiated and led by Lado Okhotnikov.

Meta Force started as a decentralized business platform for complex-structured projects. Meta Force's technological basis was the Polygon blockchain. In two years, the platform's audience grew to two million users.

In the fall of 2023, the company started to move the platform's functionality into a specially designed metaverse. One year later, in October 2024, Meta Force announced the start of beta testing for the metaverse.

The metaverse from Holiverse implemented a unique functionality, including:

Marketplace, providing the ability to exchange a virtual double for a real product.

Innovative user's avatar. A technology of digitizing DNA and implementation of the obtained data into the digital avatar has been developed. Thus, a user gets a digital clone, with high reliability displaying the properties of the organism.

In addition to its core business, the company has invested in a variety of projects, focusing on creativity and innovations:

Organic cosmetics production (brand Holisthetic) has been launched.

The DNA research centre has been organized.

A media production centre has been opened, producing video content, series, feature films, cartoons, comics, and books.

Meta Force Becomes Holiverse

The rapid expansion of the original startup and the emergence of new businesses required an adequate change in the corporate structure. The new structure and names of the company and digital products should reflect the existing realities and business perspectives.

The restructuring and rebranding were announced at the same time as the beta testing of the metaverse.

Holiverse's new name includes two basic concepts: holistic and metaverse. That is, Holiverse is oriented towards the development of a metaverse based on holistic principles. Accordingly, the native token of the Forcecoin platform was changed to its fork and named Holichain.

The new company has retained all rights and obligations towards users. Moreover, the counterpart of users is now a much more organized and large company, offering new opportunities and prospects.

Details about the restructuring can be found in the article.

About Company

Holiverse is a company that develops a unique metaverse and invests in new promising business areas. Lado Okhotnikov is the CEO of Holiverse. Lado is a well-known publicist, investor and expert in the IT and crypto business.

Media Contact Details:-

Dan Michael

Holiverse press center

press@holiverse.ai

SOURCE: Holiverse

View the original press release on accesswire.com