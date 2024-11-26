Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.11.2024
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
WKN: A2PSPW | ISIN: CA45783P1027 | Ticker-Symbol: IP4
Tradegate
26.11.24
19:16 Uhr
0,147 Euro
-0,004
-2,66 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
PR Newswire
26.11.2024 22:07 Uhr
Innocan Pharma Corporation: Innocan Pharma Announces Encouraging Results from a Safety Assessment Study of LPT-CBD on Minipigs

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, is pleased to report positive results from a basic safety assessment study, evaluating LPT-CBD administered as a single injection in Göttingen minipigs.

Innocan Pharma Corporation Logo

The drug was administered in three ascending doses, and the animals were closely monitored over a 28-day period for key safety parameters. These included clinical observations, vital signs, blood parameters, and local injection site reactions. Encouragingly, no adverse events were recorded during the study. All animals exhibited normal weight gain and demonstrated excellent tolerance to the drug, with no local reactions observed at any of the administered dose sites.

Minipigs are breeds of miniature domestic pigs which are recognized by the FDA as a robust translational model due to their anatomical, physiological, and biochemical similarities to humans. They provide valuable insights into pharmacokinetics, toxicity, and drug efficacy.

"We are thrilled that LPT-CBD once again demonstrates a promising safety profile, particularly in minipigs, which are widely regarded as a strong toxicology model," said Prof. Chezy Barenholz, Chief Scientific Officer of Innocan Pharma.

Dr. Eyal Kalo, Innocan's R&D Director, added: "These results are immensely gratifying as they provide strong feasibility for LPT-CBD's safety evaluation, supporting our upcoming regulatory milestones and paving the way for its ultimate approval."

LPT-CBD is an innovative injectable liposomal formulation designed for the sustained release of CBD, targeting the treatment of chronic pain. Previous preclinical studies in various animal models have demonstrated prolonged CBD pharmacokinetics, delivering long-term efficacy.

About Innocan Pharma:

Innocan is a pharmaceutical tech company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies comprises with cannabinoids science, to treat various conditions to improve patients' quality of life. This segment involves innovative drug delivery technology: LPT CBD-loaded liposome platform facilitating exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream. The LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for Chronic Pain Management. In the Consumer Wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative and high-performance self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan carries on business through subsidiary, BI Sky Global Ltd. that focuses on developing advanced targeted online sales. https://innocanpharma.com/

Contact Information:

For Innocan Pharma Corporation:
Iris Bincovich, CEO
+1 5162104025
+972-54-3012842
+442037699377
info@innocanpharma.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release, including, without limitation, the Company's plans for human trials of its LPT-CBD platform, is forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Innocan's control. . The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Innocan, including expectations and assumptions concerning the anticipated benefits of the products, satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and satisfactory completion of production and distribution arrangements.

Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: global and local (national) economic, political, market and business conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities; and potential disruption of relationships with suppliers, manufacturers, customers, business partners and competitors. There are also risks that are inherent in the nature of product distribution, including import/export matters and the failure to obtain any required regulatory and other approvals (or to do so in a timely manner). The anticipated timeline for entry to markets may change for a number of reasons, including the inability to secure necessary regulatory requirements, or the need for additional time to conclude and/or satisfy the manufacturing and distribution arrangements. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release. A comprehensive discussion of other risks that impact Innocan can be found in Innocan's public reports and filings which are available under Innocan's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. Innocan does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2046271/3968398/Innocan_Pharma_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innocan-pharma-announces-encouraging-results-from-a-safety-assessment-study-of-lpt-cbd-on-minipigs-302316808.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
