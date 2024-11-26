urban-gro, Inc.: urban-gro Expands Cannabis Sector Offering with Launch of New Processing and Extraction Division

urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq:UGRO) ("urban-gro" or the "Company"), an integrated professional services and Design-Build firm offering solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") and commercial sectors, today announced the launch of its new Processing and Extraction Division. Further expanding urban-gro's sector offering, this strategic expansion driven by client demand, delivers cutting-edge solutions designed to optimize cannabis facilities for post-harvest operations.

The Processing and Extraction Division addresses the growing need for advanced post-harvest services and access to high-quality processing equipment. By seamlessly integrating design, engineering, and construction services with equipment provisioning, this division will ensure that facilities meet the highest industry standards and regulatory requirements. Through urban-gro's engineering and architectural services, it designs and builds rated extraction spaces, C1D1/C1D2 hazardous environments, dry rooms, and post-processing areas, with an emphasis on the mechanical and HVAC systems that are critical for facility safety and compliance. urban-gro's construction services ensure that all lab build-outs comply with fire codes and other cannabis-specific regulations, providing both safety and regulatory adherence for high-stakes extraction and post-processing operations.

To spearhead the new division, urban-gro has hired a Business Development Director with over eight years of experience in construction and post-processing, specializing in C1D1/C1D2 and solventless extraction facilities. This strategic addition underscores urban-gro's commitment to serving as a comprehensive partner and delivering exceptional value to clients within the cannabis sector.

urban-gro will be showcasing its enhanced service portfolio at MJBizCon 2024 in Las Vegas from December 4-6. Attendees are invited to visit Booth 38014 to learn more about how urban-gro's integrated approach can design, build, and optimize state-of-the-art cannabis facilities. To schedule a meeting with one of urban-gro's business development executives or sales engineers, please reach out to urban-gro at marketing@urban-gro.com.

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq:UGRO) is an integrated professional services and Design-Build firm. We offer value-added architectural, engineering, and construction management solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA"), industrial, healthcare, and other commercial sectors. Innovation, collaboration, and creativity drive our team to provide exceptional customer experiences. With offices across North America and in Europe, we deliver Your Vision - Built. Learn more by visiting www.urban-gro.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this release, terms such as "believes," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "may," "projects" and similar expressions and variations as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company's ability to integrate its existing business with its new processing and extraction division, the ability of the Company's solutions to ensure safety and regulatory compliance, and the value realized by the Company's clients as a result of its products and services. These and other forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including, among others, the Company's ability to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions, its ability to accurately forecast revenues and costs, competition for projects in the Company's markets, the Company's ability to predict and respond to new laws and governmental regulatory actions, including delays granting licenses to clients or potential clients and delays in passage of legislation expected to benefit the Company's clients or potential clients, our ability to successfully develop new and/or enhancements to the Company's product offerings and develop a product mix to meet demand, risks related to adverse weather conditions, supply chain issues, rising interest rates, economic downturn or other factors that could cause delays or the cancellation of projects in the Company's backlog or our ability to secure future projects, the Company's ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers, risks associated with reliance on key customers and suppliers, the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel, results of litigation and other claims and insurance coverage issues, risks related to the Company's information technology systems and infrastructure, risks associated with climate change and ESG matters, the Company's ability to maintain effective internal controls, the Company's ability to execute on our strategic plans, the Company's ability to achieve and maintain cost savings, the sufficiency of the Company's liquidity and capital resources, and the Company's ability to achieve our key initiatives for 2024, particularly the Company's growth initiatives. A more detailed description of these and certain other factors that could affect actual results is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:

Jeff Sonnek - ICR, Inc.

(720) 730-8160

investors@urban-gro.com

Media Contact:

Barbara Graham - urban-gro, Inc.

(720) 903-1139

media@urban-gro.com

