Hinckley, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2024) - ForeverLawn Northern Ohio, a company specializing in premium grass installations, is excited to share the news of its new partnership with Cesar Millan, a famous dog trainer known as "The Dog Whisperer." With this collaboration, the team hopes to offer its fake turf for dogs to more parents looking for durable and pet-friendly options for their homes and businesses.

The partnership is also a testament that the years of effort ForeverLawn Northern Ohio has invested in improving its products have paid off. Cesar Millan described K9Grass® by ForeverLawn Northern Ohio as a superior alternative to traditional grass. According to him, the artificial grass is easy to clean and stays green all year long. Additionally, dog owners do not need to worry about muddy dogs or ugly patches on their lawns.

Ken Karmie, the CEO of ForeverLawn Northern Ohio and the K9Grass® brand leader, shared various reasons why his company chose Cesar Millan. According to him, Cesar has the best interests of dogs at heart, making him a perfect partner for a product designed to improve dogs' lives.

The CEO also acknowledged that the dog trainer is a leading authority among dog owners worldwide. So partnering with him will not only help his company reach more pet parents, but it also has the potential to open doors to future innovations that prioritize canine comfort and well-being.

As part of the partnership, ForeverLawn Northern Ohio and Cesar Millan aim to educate dog owners on creating safe and clean environments for their pets. In an Instagram reel posted on August 20, 2024, to his official account, Cesar Millan shares his excitement about the partnership. He highlights the huge opportunity it presents to educate dog owners across the state.

The artificial grass dealer also installed K9Grass® at Cesar Millan's Dog Psychology Center (DPC) in July 2024. His recent Instagram videos feature the 9,500 square feet of synthetic grass installed at the 43-acre DPC. And even after months of vigorous dog training, meeting dog owners across the state, and shooting content for his various platforms, the surface remains intact and pristine.

ForeverLawn Northern Ohio's clients benefit from this partnership. Besides educational insights from Cesar Millan on the company's social media pages, they have seen K9Grass® tested in high-traffic conditions beyond typical home or business environments. This rigorous testing gives them confidence in the turf's durability and ability to maintain a lush appearance year-round.

ForeverLawn Northern Ohio offers high-quality artificial turf solutions, serving residential and commercial clients throughout Northern Ohio. The company specializes in playgrounds, sports fields, and pet-specific installations. Besides the dedication to delivering superior products that guarantee longevity, durability, and pet comfort, the artificial grass dealer is committed to environmental sustainability in all its installations.

