Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2024) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSXV: TPL) ("Tethys" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed its interim results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities comprising its Audited Financial Statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis and other required forms. Copies of the filed documents may be obtained via SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca or on Tethys' website at www.tethys-group.com.

Financial highlights

Oil and gas sales decreased by 52% to $5.4 million in the three months of 2024 from $11.1 million in 2023 due primarily to the reduction of oil production. The net loss for the period was $0.6 million compared with a profit of $4.2 million in 2023.

Operations update

Production from the KBD-6 commenced on November 19th, and production from KBD-2 commenced on November 22. KBD-07 is scheduled to commence production next week.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in the area.

