Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2024) - Alan Green, Vice President, Head of ETFs, Dynamic Funds ("Company"), and his team joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the launch of their three new ETFs: Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (TSX: DXCO), Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund (TSX: DXBG), and Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund (TSX: DXCP).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tUxvP7LYtIM

Dynamic Funds is proud to offer differentiated Active ETF solutions that aim to uncover opportunities beyond the benchmark through Legitimately Active Management®. Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. The Company began by challenging the status quo in investment management, and it continues to do so today.

MEDIA CONTACT:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231511

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange