Tamarack, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2024) - Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC Pink: TLOFF) ("Talon" or the "Company") announces that effective January 1, 2025, Mike Kicis will succeed Sean Werger as President of Talon, who is stepping down to assume a senior leadership role with a prominent Toronto charitable organization. Mr. Werger will be joining the Company's Board of Directors and will work closely with Mr. Kicis to ensure a seamless transition.

Mr. Kicis has been a senior member of the Talon leadership team since 2013 in the role of Chief Legal Officer. As a key member of the senior leadership team, among other things, Mr. Kicis has played an integral part of the Company's most notable transactions, including the Company's current partnerships with Rio Tinto and Sweetwater Royalties, the Company's off-take arrangement with Tesla Inc. and the grants received by the Company from the US Department of Energy and the US Department of Defense.

Warren Newfield, Chairman of the Board for Talon stated: "I am extremely pleased to announce that Mike Kicis will succeed Sean Werger as Talon's President. As an integral member of the Talon team since 2013, Mike is ideally suited to help take the Company through its next phase of growth. Mr. Newfield continued: "Sean Werger's decision to continue on as a valuable member of our Board of Directors will ensure that our business has continuity, with Sean's ongoing dedication, support and assistance. Sean has decided to leave Talon to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer with a prominent not-for-profit organization. On behalf of Talon, we wish Sean the best and look forward to his continued involvement in Talon."

Henri van Rooyen, CEO of Talon stated: "Mike, Sean and I have had the pleasure of working together for more than a decade. Mike has always been a respected leader amongst the Talon team. He is also extremely commercially focussed, which will be essential for Talon going forward. I am looking forward to my continued work with Sean."

Sean Werger stated: "The decision to leave my post as President of Talon is bittersweet, but I am thrilled that I can remain an important part of the team by joining the Board of Directors. I am confident that the Company, under Henri and Mike's leadership, is extremely well positioned for success, and given the extremely strong relationship between, Henri, Mike and me, the transition of my role to Mike will be seamless. I am excited about Talon's future - we not only have an excellent project with the Tamarack Nickel Project in Minnesota, but now we have also have plenty of excitement with early day copper-nickel exploration success in Michigan. I have been fortunate to work with such a professional and knowledgeable team and I am confident in their ability to deliver significant value for our shareholders."

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in central Minnesota. Talon's shares are also traded in the US over the OTC market under the symbol TLOFF. The Tamarack Nickel Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with additional high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Nickel Project, and currently owns 51%. Talon is focused on (i) expanding and infilling its current high-grade nickel mineralization resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 to shape a mine plan for submission to Minnesota regulators, and (ii) following up on additional high-grade nickel mineralization in the Tamarack Intrusive Complex. Talon has a neutrality and workforce development agreement in place with the United Steelworkers union. Talon's Battery Mineral Processing Facility in Mercer County was selected by the US Department of Energy for US$114.8 million funding grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the US Department of Defense awarded Talon a grant of US$20.6 million to support and accelerate Talon's exploration efforts in both Minnesota and Michigan. Talon has well-qualified experienced exploration, mine development, external affairs and mine permitting teams.

