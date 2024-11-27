Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
27.11.2024 00:02 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ninja Sealers, LLC: Ninja Sealers Launches Revolutionary Surface Coating Ceramic Sealers for All Surface Types

Finanznachrichten News

Ninja Sealers, a trailblazer in surface protection technology, is excited to introduce its new line of ceramic sealers that redefine how we think about surface durability and aesthetics. Revolutionary ceramic sealers transform, protect, and beautify surfaces using advanced chemistry solutions for easy of application and long-lasting ultimate surface coating protection. With a focus on innovation, Ninja Sealers provides solutions that ensure surfaces are not only protected but also enhanced for longevity and visual appeal.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / , Introducing Ninja Sealers: A Game Changer in Surface Coating Sealers

Ninja Sealers' one-of-a-kind ceramic sealers create an ultra-thin, diamond-hard skin over a wide array of surfaces including metal, porcelain, stainless steel, aluminum, plastic, tile, and more.

Understanding Cross-Linking Chemistry

Cross-linking refers to the process where polymer chains are linked together to form a three-dimensional network, resulting in a strong, resilient coating. This technology is integral to the superior bonding and protective qualities of our products. Ceramic sealers utilize advanced ceramics, which form a dense, hard coating upon application. Ninja Sealers' cross-linking process in ceramic sealers involves the formation of a tightly bonded network of ceramic particles and polymers. This network provides:

  • Exceptional Hardness: Creates a tough, scratch-resistant surface.

  • Chemical Resistance: Protects against a wide range of chemicals, ensuring long-lasting durability.

  • Moisture Barrier: Blocks moisture penetration, preventing damage from within.

Protect, Restore: Offering superior adhesion, our sealers can bond to surfaces that virtually nothing else can, providing a robust shield against daily wear and tear.

Versatile Applications: Whether for residential, commercial, or marine environments, Ninja Sealers' products are tailored for:

Residential:

  • Garage Floors: The Poly Ceramic Garage Sealer prevents damage from hot tire marks and chemical spills, with benefits like resistance to yellowing and customizable colors.

  • Patios and Decks: The Poly Ceramic Patio Sealer keeps outdoor spaces looking beautiful and protected from weather-induced wear, resisting cracking and flaking.

Commercial:

  • Retail Storefronts: A durable finish with slip-resistance for high-traffic areas, easy maintenance, and long-lasting appeal.

  • Restaurant Patios: Protects against spills and weather with a sealer that's chemical-resistant and enhances outdoor dining aesthetics.

Marine Applications:

  • Boat Decks and Dock Surfaces: Provides water resistance, UV stability, and a slip-resistant finish, ideal for the harsh marine environment.

  • Marina Walkways: Ensures durability and an enhanced appearance with an all-purpose sealer suited for marina foot traffic.

The Science Behind Ninja Sealers

Our Sealers utilize Advanced Ceramic, SiO2, and Polysilazane Chemistry to deliver unmatched hardness and abrasion resistance. The technology forms a highly durable, water-repellent layer coating that's both streak-free and can be applied using a micro-fiber cloth, spray, or brush. A small bottle of Ninja Sealer goes a long way, making it a cost-effective solution for surface protection.

Benefits of Ninja Sealers:

  1. Durability: Off-the-charts hardness testing ensures long-lasting protection.

  2. Aesthetic Enhancement: Adds a layer that not only protects but also beautifies the surface.

  3. Ease of Use: Simple application process with no need for multiple coats.

  4. Versatility: Compatible with a wide range of materials, making it an all-purpose solution.

Ninja Sealers everyday applications:

  • Teak Deck Sealer

  • Rust Proofing Prevention

  • Metal Sealer

  • Concrete Sealer

  • Tile Non-Slip Sealer

  • Paver Sealer

  • Polishing Aluminum

Ninja Sealers is committed to revolutionizing surface sealing through cutting-edge technology. Providing innovative, high-performance sealers and coatings that transform, protect, and beautify every surface they touch.

To experience the transformative power of Ninja Sealers, visit https://www.ninjasealers.com

Contact Information

Alex A.
Manager
ninjasealers@gmail.com
954-998-6328

Source: Ninja Sealers, LLC



Related Documents:
  • Ninja Sealers Best Poly Ceramic All Purpose Sealer.jpg
  • Ninja Sealers Best Ceramic Technology Sealers (1).jpg
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.