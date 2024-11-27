Liberty Helps Open Doors to Australia's Growing Unit Market

As units become a more attractive option for potential investors, Liberty home loans are helping Australians kickstart their property investment journey.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / The recent REA PropTrack report revealed that units have outpaced house price growth in several Australian regions over the past year.

With rising return potential and deposit requirements often lower than other dwellings, units may be an attractive option for those seeking property investment opportunities.

As a leader in the Australian mortgage space, Liberty works closely with new and seasoned property investors to help them say 'yes' when opportunities arise.

Manager - Group Communications Kate Jenkinson says Liberty home loans could offer the flexibility many need to achieve their long-term goals.

"As demand continues to rise, units are emerging as a strong investment option for those seeking an affordable alternative to houses," said Ms Jenkinson.

"At Liberty, we believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to invest in their future, and we're focused on making that a reality."

With a free-thinking approach to finance, the non-bank offers a range of home loan options, including low-doc, low-rate, and debt consolidation home loans.

Customers may also have access to features such as offset accounts, interest-only terms, linked Visa debit cards, redraw facilities, and more.

"Our diverse range of products and features could give customers the flexibility they need to realise their property potential."

Beyond home loans, Liberty's lending options also include personal, car, business, commercial, and SMSF loans.

"Whether you're looking to book a holiday, start your own business, or grow your property investment portfolio, we're here to support you in achieving your goals."

Unlike many traditional lenders, Liberty takes a holistic approach to credit assessment, combining risk-based pricing with personalised customer service.

No matter if borrowers have smaller deposits, variable income sources or complex credit histories, Liberty is dedicated to finding innovative ways to support them.

"We know every customer walks their own path in life, so we proudly provide lending solutions suited to their individual circumstances," Ms Jenkinson said.

With over 27 years of experience, Liberty has the skill and resources needed to help more Australians get and stay financial.

