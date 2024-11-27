Hydro Reserve by Wahaso, LLC: Hydro Reserve Unveils Revolutionary Mechanical Filtration Technology for Wastewater Treatment

Hydro Reserve, a leading innovator in wastewater management, is transforming the industry with its groundbreaking mechanical filtration technology, a unique, chemical-free solution delivering unparalleled efficiency in industrial wastewater treatment. This disruptive approach is setting new standards for environmental compliance, operational efficiency, and sustainability.

As part of its mission to scale its impact across industries, Hydro Reserve is preparing to enter its first round of funding. This milestone will accelerate the deployment of its cutting-edge technology, empowering more businesses to achieve sustainability goals and operational efficiency.

Redefining Wastewater Treatment with Mechanical Innovation

Unlike conventional wastewater systems that rely on biological processes or chemical additives, Hydro Reserve's proprietary mechanical water filtration technology achieves 98-99% BOD reduction while bringing Total Suspended Solids (TSS) and Fats, Oils, and Grease (FOG) to non-detect levels. This innovative solution eliminates costly surcharges, reduces energy consumption, and simplifies operational processes-all while delivering superior results.

"Our system is not just a step forward; it's actually quite a leap," said Alex Argento, President of Hydro Reserve. "We've developed a one-of-a-kind mechanical solution that addresses some of the industry's toughest challenges, ensuring compliance and sustainability without compromising efficiency."

Compact Design Meets Scalable Solutions

Hydro Reserve's systems are designed with flexibility in mind, with standard systems accommodating flow rates between 50 GPM - 1000 GPM, all within a compact footprint and without the need for bulky holding tanks. The modular design ensures scalability, making the technology suitable for a variety of industries, including food and beverage, produce washing, dairy processing, and meat, egg and poultry operations.

Sustainability and Efficiency at the Core

By converting contaminants into a solid cake layer and reclaiming the clean water for reuse, Hydro Reserve not only meets but exceeds environmental standards. The system significantly reduces hauling costs and energy use, helping businesses achieve their sustainability goals while allowing for the reuse or sale of the separated biosolids.

Driving Impact Across Industries

Hydro Reserve's technology is already being adopted by leading producers across multiple sectors. While confidentiality agreements prevent specific client disclosures at this time, initial deployments have demonstrated measurable improvements in wastewater quality, compliance, and cost savings.

With the upcoming funding round, Hydro Reserve aims to further expand its reach and drive greater innovation in wastewater treatment. These funds will enable the company to scale its operations, refine its technology, and bring its solutions to more industries in need of efficient and sustainable wastewater management.

About Hydro Reserve

Hydro Reserve is at the forefront of wastewater innovation, offering advanced, energy-efficient solutions that address complex challenges across industries. Built as a spin-off from Wahaso, a leader in water harvesting, Hydro Reserve combines decades of expertise with cutting-edge technology to deliver sustainable and compliant water solutions.

For more information about Hydro Reserve's disruptive technology or to schedule a consultation, visit www.hydroreserve.com.

