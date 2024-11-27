Wahaso - Water Harvesting Solutions, Inc.: Wahaso Introduces Innovative Cooling Tower Reuse System for Enhanced Water Efficiency in Commercial Buildings

Wahaso - Water Harvesting Solutions, Inc., a leader in water conservation technology for commercial and institutional buildings, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the Cooling Tower Reuse System. Designed to significantly reduce water consumption and operational costs associated with cooling towers, this new system marks a pivotal step towards sustainable building practices

CRYSTAL LAKE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / A Leap in Water Conservation Technology

Wahaso's Cooling Tower Reuse System is engineered to recycle water that would typically be wasted through the cooling tower blowdown process. By treating and reusing this water, the system not only conserves water resources but also reduces the environmental impact of commercial buildings.

Key Features of Wahaso's Cooling Tower Reuse System:

Advanced Filtration and Treatment: The system incorporates state-of-the-art filtration and water treatment technologies to ensure that recycled water meets or exceeds the quality standards necessary for cooling tower operations.

Scalability and Integration: Tailored for both new constructions and retrofits, the system can be integrated with existing water harvesting solutions like rainwater and greywater systems, providing a comprehensive approach to water management.

LEED Compliance: This system aids in achieving points for LEED certification by reducing water use and enhancing the sustainability profile of buildings.

Cost Efficiency: By minimizing the need for fresh water makeup, the system offers substantial savings on water bills and reduces chemical treatment costs for cooling towers.



Benefits for Commercial and Industrial Sectors:

Environmental Impact: Reduces the discharge of water into municipal systems, thereby lowering the carbon footprint of operations.

Operational Savings: Decreases the volume of water purchased and treated, leading to direct savings on utility costs.

Compliance with Regulations: Helps buildings meet increasingly stringent water use regulations and standards for environmental stewardship.

Reduced Maintenance: By recycling water with lower mineral content, the system helps in extending the life of cooling equipment by reducing scale build-up.

Industry Recognition and Commitment

Wahaso's commitment to sustainability and innovation in water management has been recognized through various certifications including NSF/ANSI-350 & IAPMO 324 for its filtration technologies. This new system continues that legacy, providing a practical solution for one of the largest water users in commercial settings.

About Wahaso

Wahaso - Water Harvesting Solutions , Inc. specializes in designing and implementing water harvesting systems for commercial buildings. With over 25 years of experience, Wahaso's expertise lies in creating tailored solutions that integrate multiple water sources for reuse, thereby promoting water conservation, reducing costs, and supporting green building initiatives. Wahaso's holistic approach to water reuse has positioned it as a leader in the field, working closely with architects, engineers, and building managers to achieve LEED certification and other sustainability goals.

Contact Information

Alex A.

Manager

info@wahaso.com

800-580-5350

Source: Wahaso - Water Harvesting Solutions, Inc.