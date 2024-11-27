

LONDON, UK - November 27, 2024 - ( SeaPRwire ) - Millbank FX, a premier provider of currency management solutions, today announced achieving a record £2.5 billion in executed foreign exchange trades during the first three quarters of 2024.

The achievement reflects a 40 percent increase in trading volume compared to last year, underscoring the firm's expanding presence across key markets, including Europe, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Latin America (LATAM), America, and East Asia. This growth comes amid increasing demand for sophisticated currency management solutions among multinational corporations and growing enterprises. .

"This milestone reflects the growing recognition among international businesses that effective currency management is crucial for maintaining competitive advantage in today's global markets," said Benjamin Wilson, CEO of Millbank FX. "Our success is built on our commitment to combining advanced technology with deep market expertise to deliver transparent, efficient solutions for our clients."

The company's performance has been solid in emerging markets, where transaction volumes have doubled year-over-year. This growth has been driven by increased adoption of proprietary risk management platforms and the expansion of its corporate client base.

Recent analysis from Financial Markets Research indicates that organisations implementing sophisticated currency management strategies can reduce their foreign exchange costs by up to 20 percent. Millbank FX's clients have reported average savings of 18 percent on their currency-related transactions in 2024.

"As global trade patterns continue to evolve, businesses seek partners who can provide both technological sophistication and strategic insight," Wilson added. "Our record trading volumes demonstrate that our approach to currency management resonates with organisations operating in an increasingly complex international environment."

Strategic investments in its technology infrastructure and the expansion of its regional presence have supported the company's growth. Millbank FX has also strengthened its regulatory compliance framework, maintaining its commitment to the highest standards of financial governance.

The firm plans to enhance its service offerings further and expand its geographical footprint, with a particular focus on emerging markets in Southeast Asia and Latin America.

About Millbank FX

Millbank FX is a leading financial services firm specialising in currency management solutions for corporate and institutional clients. The company provides comprehensive foreign exchange services, including risk management, strategic advisory, and trade execution, supported by proprietary technology platforms. It serves a global client base focusing on transparency, efficiency, and client success.

