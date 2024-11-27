A Swift Air cargo aircraft operating for DHL crashed near Vilnius Airport, resulting in one crew member's death and three injuries. The Boeing 737, which departed from Leipzig, missed the runway and collided with a residential building, though residents were safely evacuated. This incident has cast a shadow over Deutsche Post's market performance, with shares experiencing a slight decline to €35.03, representing a 0.3% decrease. The accident investigation is currently underway, with authorities examining various scenarios including technical malfunctions and external factors. The Lithuanian authorities, supported by German aviation investigators, are conducting a comprehensive analysis while DHL confirms no suspicious cargo was involved.

Market Outlook Remains Positive

Despite current challenges, market analysts maintain an optimistic outlook with a target price of €41.43, suggesting significant upward potential. Deutsche Post's operational performance continues to show strength, demonstrated by a 6.16% revenue increase to €20.59 billion in the latest quarter. Projections for 2024 indicate earnings per share of €2.82, with dividend forecasts holding steady at €1.85.

