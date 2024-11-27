Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2024) - As the application process at Canada's universities has shifted, AdmissionPrep has revised their program with a greater focus on helping students write compelling essays which showcase what makes them unique.

More information can be found at https://admissionprep.com/







AdmissionPrep Reviews Prep Program In Light Of Recent Application Changes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/230995_94a9fb93440d29ad_002full.jpg

AdmissionPrep has been helping students get accepted to top Canadian universities for years-supporting over 20,000 students to date-and they've seen that the application process has shifted in recent years, with universities now wanting to understand the person behind the transcripts.

AdmissionPrep founder Jason Yee notes that many of the students they work with have impressive grades, but that students also need to stand out as a person and show why they belong-which is why they're now focusing more on essay writing and interview skills.

As such, their consultants now work one-on-one with each student to understand their passions and help them write their story. For some, this could mean organizing local food drives; for others, it can be painting or doing volunteer work. Through the prep program, AdmissionPrep coaches students on how they can use these experiences to create a compelling application.

The goal is to help students write essays which tell their stories in a way that grades and transcripts alone never could. They highlight the real experiences that have shaped them, the challenges they've faced, and the impact they want to make, explains Jason Yee.

The prep program now also encompasses custom strategy creation, interview coaching, community initiative building, and scholarship research and application.

"Many students have shared that, before working with AdmissionPrep, they thought the process was all about numbers," he adds. "But now, they understand that universities want to see who they are as people-what drives them, what they're passionate about, and how they can contribute to the university community."

Over the years, AdmissionPrep's students have been accepted by some of Canada's top universities.

For more information about AdmissionPrep's approach, visit https://admissionprep.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230995

SOURCE: Plentisoft