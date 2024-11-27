Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
In partnership with JFK Millennium Partners, Avolta companies Hudson and Dufry will set a new standard for travel retail in North America through the development of more than 2,600 m2 of reimagined space with an 18-year contract in JFK's new, state-of-the-art terminal set to open in early 2026. Combined with earlier announced wins and renewals, this new win further strengthens Avolta's leadership in the US travel retail and F&B market.
Avolta companies Hudson and Dufry have been awarded a new contract to operate numerous duty-free, travel convenience, and specialty retail stores, as well as hybrid concepts, in John F. Kennedy International Airport's (JFK) Terminal 6 by JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the company selected by the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey to build and operate the new USD 4.2 billion terminal, part of the USD 19 billion transformation of JFK.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2038883
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2038883 27.11.2024 CET/CEST