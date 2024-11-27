Anzeige
WKN: 905428 | ISIN: CH0009320091 | Ticker-Symbol: FTO
Changes in the Board of Directors of Feintool International Holding AG as of the upcoming Annual General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

This is an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the Listing Rules (LR)
of the SIX Exchange Regulation AG

Alexander von Witzleben resigns as Chairman of the Board of Directors and steps down as a member of the Board at the Annual General Meeting at the end of April 2025. The Board of Directors recommends the current Vice Chairman Norbert Indlekofer as his successor and Matthias Holzammer as a new member.

For his longstanding commitment to Feintool and its further development, the Board of Directors would like to thank Alexander von Witzleben. He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors since 2009 and served as interim CEO of the Feintool Group for one year. Alexander von Witzleben has been a member of the company's Board of Directors since 1998.

Norbert Indlekofer has been a member of the Board of Directors of Feintool since 2018 and previously held various positions at the German Schaeffler Group for over 25 years, including CEO Automotive at Schaeffler AG until 2016.

Matthias Holzammer comes with extensive experience from the automotive supplier industry. From 2019 to 2023, he was CEO of Autoneum, where he had previously headed the Business Group Europe from 2012.

The elections will take place at the Annual General Meeting on April 29, 2025.

About Feintool

Feintool is an international technology and market leader in electrolamination stamping, fineblanking, and forming. We manufacture high-quality precision parts in large volumes from steel. We supply the automotive industry, energy infrastructure equipment providers, and all manner of high-end industrial manufacturers. Feintool's products perfectly complement the megatrends for green energy generation, storage, and usage.

Our core technologies deliver measurable cost-efficiency, consistent quality, and improved productivity. Feintool constantly expands the horizons of its production methods and develops intelligent solutions, innovative tools, and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes in line with customer needs.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Switzerland, the company has 18 production sites in Europe, USA, China, Japan and India with 3,200 employees and 85 vocational trainees. Feintool is publicly listed and majority-owned by the Artemis Group.

Feintool International Holding AG
Industriering 8
3250 Lyss
Switzerland

Media spokesperson

Karin Labhart
Phone +41 32 387 51 57
Mobile +41 79 609 22 02
karin.labhart@feintool.com
www.feintool.com

The press release can be downloaded from the following link:

Press Release


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
