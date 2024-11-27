Anzeige
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to the dividend for the third quarter 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Hamilton, Bermuda. November 27, 2024

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the third quarter 2024:

Dividend amount: $3.50
Declared currency: USD
Last day including right: December 9, 2024
Ex-date: December 10, 2024
Record date: December 11, 2024
Payment date: December 23, 2024
Date of Approval: November 26, 2024

For further queries, please contact:
Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO
Email: IR@avancegas.com
Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


