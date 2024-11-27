Anzeige
WKN: A3C9RE | ISIN: SE0016609499
Tradegate
26.11.24
17:49 Uhr
7,940 Euro
-0,040
-0,50 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9208,03007:33
7,9307,99007:18
PR Newswire
27.11.2024 07:25 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Systemair AB: Invitation to the presentation of Systemair's second quarter 2024/25

Finanznachrichten News

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair ABs (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) Interim Report Q2 for the financial year 2024/25 will be published at 07:00 CEST on December 4, 2024.

Press and analyst meeting will be organised at 09:00 CET on December 4, 2024. The report will be presented by Roland Kasper, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

To participate in the webcast:

If you would like to participate in the webcast, please register via the link below.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions at any time during the presentation by
submitting a written question via webcast.

Systemair Q2 Report 2024

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference in the end of the presentation.

Call Access

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair in brief
Systemair is a leading ventilation company operating in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The company had a turnover of SEK 12.3 billion in the 2023/24 financial year and employs approximately 6,600 employees today. Systemair has reported an operating profit yearly since 1974 when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 9 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
Systemair has a well-established business in growth markets. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/systemair-ab/r/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-systemair-s-second-quarter-2024-25,c4071345

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22134/4071345/3133519.pdf

Pressrelease_Systemair_Q2_2024-25_pre-info

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-systemairs-second-quarter-202425-302317227.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
