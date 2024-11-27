Systemair AB: Invitation to the presentation of Systemair's second quarter 2024/25

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair ABs (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) Interim Report Q2 for the financial year 2024/25 will be published at 07:00 CEST on December 4, 2024.

Press and analyst meeting will be organised at 09:00 CET on December 4, 2024. The report will be presented by Roland Kasper, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

Systemair Q2 Report 2024

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company operating in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The company had a turnover of SEK 12.3 billion in the 2023/24 financial year and employs approximately 6,600 employees today. Systemair has reported an operating profit yearly since 1974 when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 9 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has a well-established business in growth markets. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

