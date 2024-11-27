The solar panel manufacturer announced a five-year lease of a factory in Albuquerque, New Mexico. From pv magazine USA Maxeon Solar Technologies announced a business pivot geographical strategy, stating the intent to serve the U. S. market exclusively. "As Maxeon intensifies its focus on the U. S. market, our priority is to further expand our growing residential and commercial partner network and support our well-established base of utility-scale customers," said George Guo, Maxeon's chief executive officer. In pursuit of this new strategy, the company announced it will lease a factory site in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...