Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 27-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 November 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 26 November 2024 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.060 GBP1.718 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.045 GBP1.708 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.052006 GBP1.713162

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,093,041 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 876 2.060 XDUB 09:05:34 00072580408TRLO0 1637 2.060 XDUB 09:05:34 00072580409TRLO0 4991 2.060 XDUB 09:05:34 00072580410TRLO0 8459 2.055 XDUB 09:08:15 00072580483TRLO0 3888 2.055 XDUB 09:08:15 00072580484TRLO0 3800 2.055 XDUB 09:08:15 00072580485TRLO0 7831 2.050 XDUB 10:14:13 00072581890TRLO0 6088 2.045 XDUB 10:42:23 00072582604TRLO0 1645 2.045 XDUB 10:42:23 00072582605TRLO0 451 2.045 XDUB 10:42:23 00072582606TRLO0 5400 2.055 XDUB 10:55:15 00072582845TRLO0 4564 2.055 XDUB 12:27:30 00072584858TRLO0 1735 2.055 XDUB 12:27:30 00072584859TRLO0 2680 2.055 XDUB 12:27:30 00072584860TRLO0 3197 2.055 XDUB 12:27:30 00072584861TRLO0 376 2.060 XDUB 12:27:30 00072584862TRLO0 4000 2.060 XDUB 12:27:30 00072584863TRLO0 6088 2.060 XDUB 12:27:30 00072584864TRLO0 129 2.060 XDUB 12:27:30 00072584865TRLO0 7985 2.050 XDUB 13:02:35 00072585517TRLO0 524 2.055 XDUB 13:05:42 00072585585TRLO0 5712 2.055 XDUB 13:05:42 00072585586TRLO0 4400 2.055 XDUB 13:05:42 00072585587TRLO0 5523 2.050 XDUB 13:42:54 00072586503TRLO0 1665 2.050 XDUB 13:42:54 00072586504TRLO0 664 2.050 XDUB 13:42:54 00072586505TRLO0 6000 2.050 XDUB 13:42:54 00072586506TRLO0 5712 2.050 XDUB 13:42:54 00072586507TRLO0 544 2.050 XDUB 13:42:54 00072586508TRLO0 8157 2.050 XDUB 13:59:07 00072586976TRLO0 3551 2.055 XDUB 14:13:51 00072587523TRLO0 4317 2.055 XDUB 14:13:51 00072587524TRLO0 7103 2.050 XDUB 14:23:02 00072587726TRLO0 4708 2.050 XDUB 14:36:22 00072588254TRLO0 5891 2.050 XDUB 14:45:22 00072588779TRLO0 1573 2.050 XDUB 14:45:22 00072588780TRLO0 3872 2.050 XDUB 14:55:22 00072589265TRLO0 4744 2.050 XDUB 14:55:22 00072589266TRLO0 1794 2.050 XDUB 15:15:22 00072590233TRLO0 5891 2.050 XDUB 15:15:22 00072590234TRLO0 876 2.050 XDUB 15:15:22 00072590235TRLO0 6 2.050 XDUB 15:15:22 00072590236TRLO0 396 2.050 XDUB 15:15:22 00072590237TRLO0 1864 2.050 XDUB 15:27:22 00072591041TRLO0 1658 2.050 XDUB 15:27:22 00072591042TRLO0 2487 2.050 XDUB 15:27:22 00072591043TRLO0 876 2.050 XDUB 15:27:22 00072591044TRLO0 1656 2.050 XDUB 15:27:22 00072591045TRLO0 474 2.050 XDUB 15:39:12 00072591649TRLO0 4899 2.050 XDUB 15:39:12 00072591650TRLO0 1229 2.050 XDUB 15:39:12 00072591651TRLO0 4113 2.050 XDUB 16:00:12 00072592668TRLO0 3122 2.050 XDUB 16:00:12 00072592669TRLO0 4812 2.050 XDUB 16:00:18 00072592680TRLO0 3835 2.050 XDUB 16:00:18 00072592681TRLO0 201 2.050 XDUB 16:09:32 00072593285TRLO0 5521 2.050 XDUB 16:09:32 00072593286TRLO0 115 2.050 XDUB 16:09:32 00072593287TRLO0 2526 2.050 XDUB 16:10:31 00072593414TRLO0 1169 2.050 XDUB 16:10:31 00072593415TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3558 171.80 XLON 09:08:15 00072580482TRLO0 94 171.60 XLON 09:53:49 00072581505TRLO0 1028 171.60 XLON 10:10:21 00072581802TRLO0 1448 171.60 XLON 10:10:21 00072581803TRLO0 800 171.60 XLON 10:14:13 00072581887TRLO0 13 171.60 XLON 10:14:13 00072581888TRLO0 13 171.60 XLON 10:14:13 00072581889TRLO0 2941 171.40 XLON 10:42:24 00072582612TRLO0 549 171.40 XLON 10:42:24 00072582613TRLO0 1191 171.40 XLON 10:42:24 00072582614TRLO0 1100 171.40 XLON 10:42:24 00072582615TRLO0 5536 171.40 XLON 10:48:29 00072582716TRLO0 187 171.40 XLON 10:48:29 00072582717TRLO0 2082 171.40 XLON 10:48:29 00072582718TRLO0 3111 171.60 XLON 12:50:31 00072585267TRLO0 459 171.20 XLON 13:01:15 00072585485TRLO0 2439 171.20 XLON 13:02:35 00072585516TRLO0 2860 170.80 XLON 13:02:35 00072585518TRLO0 3391 171.60 XLON 13:06:46 00072585624TRLO0 4033 171.60 XLON 13:06:46 00072585625TRLO0 2880 171.40 XLON 13:42:54 00072586502TRLO0 3203 171.20 XLON 13:59:07 00072586975TRLO0 587 171.60 XLON 14:12:51 00072587495TRLO0 2878 171.60 XLON 14:13:51 00072587522TRLO0 3473 171.40 XLON 14:16:42 00072587587TRLO0 3307 171.20 XLON 14:23:02 00072587725TRLO0 2886 171.20 XLON 14:30:08 00072587986TRLO0 5302 171.20 XLON 14:36:15 00072588253TRLO0 3459 171.20 XLON 14:54:53 00072589219TRLO0 2400 171.20 XLON 14:54:53 00072589220TRLO0 1240 171.20 XLON 14:54:53 00072589221TRLO0 5524 171.00 XLON 15:05:08 00072589671TRLO0 578 171.20 XLON 15:17:44 00072590352TRLO0 2881 171.20 XLON 15:17:44 00072590353TRLO0 3177 171.40 XLON 15:39:12 00072591652TRLO0 3890 171.40 XLON 15:39:12 00072591653TRLO0 2916 171.40 XLON 15:53:35 00072592402TRLO0 3163 171.20 XLON 15:58:01 00072592550TRLO0 3377 171.20 XLON 16:06:01 00072592992TRLO0 1200 171.00 XLON 16:12:10 00072593531TRLO0 1200 171.00 XLON 16:12:10 00072593532TRLO0 776 171.00 XLON 16:12:10 00072593533TRLO0 3 171.00 XLON 16:17:37 00072593883TRLO0 2867 171.00 XLON 16:17:37 00072593884TRLO0

