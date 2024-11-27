Anzeige
27.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
27 November 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 26 November 2024 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.060     GBP1.718 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.045     GBP1.708 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.052006    GBP1.713162

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,093,041 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
876       2.060         XDUB      09:05:34      00072580408TRLO0 
1637       2.060         XDUB      09:05:34      00072580409TRLO0 
4991       2.060         XDUB      09:05:34      00072580410TRLO0 
8459       2.055         XDUB      09:08:15      00072580483TRLO0 
3888       2.055         XDUB      09:08:15      00072580484TRLO0 
3800       2.055         XDUB      09:08:15      00072580485TRLO0 
7831       2.050         XDUB      10:14:13      00072581890TRLO0 
6088       2.045         XDUB      10:42:23      00072582604TRLO0 
1645       2.045         XDUB      10:42:23      00072582605TRLO0 
451       2.045         XDUB      10:42:23      00072582606TRLO0 
5400       2.055         XDUB      10:55:15      00072582845TRLO0 
4564       2.055         XDUB      12:27:30      00072584858TRLO0 
1735       2.055         XDUB      12:27:30      00072584859TRLO0 
2680       2.055         XDUB      12:27:30      00072584860TRLO0 
3197       2.055         XDUB      12:27:30      00072584861TRLO0 
376       2.060         XDUB      12:27:30      00072584862TRLO0 
4000       2.060         XDUB      12:27:30      00072584863TRLO0 
6088       2.060         XDUB      12:27:30      00072584864TRLO0 
129       2.060         XDUB      12:27:30      00072584865TRLO0 
7985       2.050         XDUB      13:02:35      00072585517TRLO0 
524       2.055         XDUB      13:05:42      00072585585TRLO0 
5712       2.055         XDUB      13:05:42      00072585586TRLO0 
4400       2.055         XDUB      13:05:42      00072585587TRLO0 
5523       2.050         XDUB      13:42:54      00072586503TRLO0 
1665       2.050         XDUB      13:42:54      00072586504TRLO0 
664       2.050         XDUB      13:42:54      00072586505TRLO0 
6000       2.050         XDUB      13:42:54      00072586506TRLO0 
5712       2.050         XDUB      13:42:54      00072586507TRLO0 
544       2.050         XDUB      13:42:54      00072586508TRLO0 
8157       2.050         XDUB      13:59:07      00072586976TRLO0 
3551       2.055         XDUB      14:13:51      00072587523TRLO0 
4317       2.055         XDUB      14:13:51      00072587524TRLO0 
7103       2.050         XDUB      14:23:02      00072587726TRLO0 
4708       2.050         XDUB      14:36:22      00072588254TRLO0 
5891       2.050         XDUB      14:45:22      00072588779TRLO0 
1573       2.050         XDUB      14:45:22      00072588780TRLO0 
3872       2.050         XDUB      14:55:22      00072589265TRLO0 
4744       2.050         XDUB      14:55:22      00072589266TRLO0 
1794       2.050         XDUB      15:15:22      00072590233TRLO0 
5891       2.050         XDUB      15:15:22      00072590234TRLO0 
876       2.050         XDUB      15:15:22      00072590235TRLO0 
6        2.050         XDUB      15:15:22      00072590236TRLO0 
396       2.050         XDUB      15:15:22      00072590237TRLO0 
1864       2.050         XDUB      15:27:22      00072591041TRLO0 
1658       2.050         XDUB      15:27:22      00072591042TRLO0 
2487       2.050         XDUB      15:27:22      00072591043TRLO0 
876       2.050         XDUB      15:27:22      00072591044TRLO0 
1656       2.050         XDUB      15:27:22      00072591045TRLO0 
474       2.050         XDUB      15:39:12      00072591649TRLO0 
4899       2.050         XDUB      15:39:12      00072591650TRLO0 
1229       2.050         XDUB      15:39:12      00072591651TRLO0 
4113       2.050         XDUB      16:00:12      00072592668TRLO0 
3122       2.050         XDUB      16:00:12      00072592669TRLO0 
4812       2.050         XDUB      16:00:18      00072592680TRLO0 
3835       2.050         XDUB      16:00:18      00072592681TRLO0 
201       2.050         XDUB      16:09:32      00072593285TRLO0 
5521       2.050         XDUB      16:09:32      00072593286TRLO0 
115       2.050         XDUB      16:09:32      00072593287TRLO0 
2526       2.050         XDUB      16:10:31      00072593414TRLO0 
1169       2.050         XDUB      16:10:31      00072593415TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3558       171.80        XLON      09:08:15      00072580482TRLO0 
94        171.60        XLON      09:53:49      00072581505TRLO0 
1028       171.60        XLON      10:10:21      00072581802TRLO0 
1448       171.60        XLON      10:10:21      00072581803TRLO0 
800       171.60        XLON      10:14:13      00072581887TRLO0 
13        171.60        XLON      10:14:13      00072581888TRLO0 
13        171.60        XLON      10:14:13      00072581889TRLO0 
2941       171.40        XLON      10:42:24      00072582612TRLO0 
549       171.40        XLON      10:42:24      00072582613TRLO0 
1191       171.40        XLON      10:42:24      00072582614TRLO0 
1100       171.40        XLON      10:42:24      00072582615TRLO0 
5536       171.40        XLON      10:48:29      00072582716TRLO0 
187       171.40        XLON      10:48:29      00072582717TRLO0 
2082       171.40        XLON      10:48:29      00072582718TRLO0 
3111       171.60        XLON      12:50:31      00072585267TRLO0 
459       171.20        XLON      13:01:15      00072585485TRLO0 
2439       171.20        XLON      13:02:35      00072585516TRLO0 
2860       170.80        XLON      13:02:35      00072585518TRLO0 
3391       171.60        XLON      13:06:46      00072585624TRLO0 
4033       171.60        XLON      13:06:46      00072585625TRLO0 
2880       171.40        XLON      13:42:54      00072586502TRLO0 
3203       171.20        XLON      13:59:07      00072586975TRLO0 
587       171.60        XLON      14:12:51      00072587495TRLO0 
2878       171.60        XLON      14:13:51      00072587522TRLO0 
3473       171.40        XLON      14:16:42      00072587587TRLO0 
3307       171.20        XLON      14:23:02      00072587725TRLO0 
2886       171.20        XLON      14:30:08      00072587986TRLO0 
5302       171.20        XLON      14:36:15      00072588253TRLO0 
3459       171.20        XLON      14:54:53      00072589219TRLO0 
2400       171.20        XLON      14:54:53      00072589220TRLO0 
1240       171.20        XLON      14:54:53      00072589221TRLO0 
5524       171.00        XLON      15:05:08      00072589671TRLO0 
578       171.20        XLON      15:17:44      00072590352TRLO0 
2881       171.20        XLON      15:17:44      00072590353TRLO0 
3177       171.40        XLON      15:39:12      00072591652TRLO0 
3890       171.40        XLON      15:39:12      00072591653TRLO0 
2916       171.40        XLON      15:53:35      00072592402TRLO0 
3163       171.20        XLON      15:58:01      00072592550TRLO0 
3377       171.20        XLON      16:06:01      00072592992TRLO0 
1200       171.00        XLON      16:12:10      00072593531TRLO0 
1200       171.00        XLON      16:12:10      00072593532TRLO0 
776       171.00        XLON      16:12:10      00072593533TRLO0 
3        171.00        XLON      16:17:37      00072593883TRLO0 
2867       171.00        XLON      16:17:37      00072593884TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  361511 
EQS News ID:  2038835 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2038835&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
