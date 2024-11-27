Council of 5-7 members to Drive Adoption of Digital Twins and Safeguard AI Solutions.

David Kris, a founder of Culper Partners LLC, brings more than 30 years of experience in government, the private sector, and academia.

Mr. Kris led the Department of Justice's National Security Division, overseeing federal espionage and terrorism investigations and foreign intelligence surveillance.

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2024) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading provider of real-time Digital Twin software that enables and safeguards AI adoption, announces the formation of the EdgeTI Industry Advisory Council ("IAC") and the appointment of David Kris as its first advisor to what will become a team of five to seven advisors working with edgeTI's CEO, Jim Barrett, who already leads Forbes Tech Council's Digital Twin Group.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10266/231514_765c663fe49de9a3_001full.jpg

"The formation of the IAC will help edgeTI to rapidly develop relationships and accelerate the deployment of edgeCore digital twin solutions - twins that increase situational awareness and deliver untapped value to our commercial and government customers in industry specific use cases.," said Jim Barrett CEO of edgeTI. "I am pleased to announce David Kris as our first appointment to the Company's Industry Advisory Council."

David Kris is a co-founder of Culper Partners LLC, a firm specializing in the intersection of public policy, security, geopolitics, and law. Before forming Culper, Mr. Kris held the position of General Counsel at Intellectual Ventures for six years, a privately held invention investment company with more than US$6 billion under management. He also served as the Deputy General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Time Warner, Inc. Currently, Mr. Kris teaches law to U.S. Intelligence Community lawyers and is a University Affiliate at Georgetown University.

In the government sector, Mr. Kris was appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate to lead the Department of Justice's National Security Division. In this role, he oversaw all federal espionage and terrorism cases, as well as the use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Additionally, he served as a senior advisor to both Republican and Democratic Attorneys General and Deputy Attorneys General. With over eight years of experience as a federal prosecutor, Mr. Kris has a deep understanding of the legal aspects of national security and has received several prestigious awards and medals for his outstanding contributions. Currently, Mr. Kris advises the U.S. Intelligence Community and acts as a friend of the court for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Courts.

"In today's world, the speed of the threat and relevance of information is important to national and international security," said David Kris. "That is why I am so pleased to be joining edgeTI's Industry Advisory Council. The Company's outstanding technology, expertise, and capabilities will help governments and commercial segments see their operations and enterprises in full context to make better decisions leveraging data and AI. I look forward to the good work ahead."

Jim Barrett closed with, "the appointment of Mr. Kris is a great starting point as we look forward to progressing our art-of-the possible-capabilities in intelligence, law enforcement, and security operations for our current and future customers."

The Company will make and announce additional appointments within the coming weeks.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming their siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

Website: https://ir.edgeti.com/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

For more information, please contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231514

SOURCE: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.