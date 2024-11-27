A renewable energy developer and major US coal company have announced a partnership for 5. 5 GW solar development plan - enough to power more than 850,000 homes. From pv magazine USA US coal producer Peabody and renewable energy developer RWE have announced a new partnership to repurpose reclaimed land previously used for coal mines into solar facilities. Peabody will supply its significant land resources and land reclamation services, while RWE will develop up to 5. 5 GW of solar assets, or roughly the equivalent power demand of 850,000 homes. The plan calls for 10 potential projects across Illinois ...

