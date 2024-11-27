Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
25.11.24
08:00 Uhr
31,700 Euro
+0,320
+1,02 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALMAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,54031,88010:00
31,68031,74010:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.11.2024 09:11 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar and Elonroad partner to pilot dynamic EV charging

Finanznachrichten News

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 27 NOVEMBER 2024 AT 10:00 AM (EET)

Kalmar and Elonroad partner to pilot dynamic EV charging

Kalmar, the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services, partners with Elonroad, a Swedish cleantech company specialised in automatic charging technology for heavy vehicles, to build a 200-metre electric road for charging electric vehicles. The electric road, to be built at Kalmar's Innovation Center in Ljungby, Sweden, enables electric vehicles to be charged dynamically both while moving and stationary through rails in the ground. This innovative solution would reduce the need for large batteries onboard the vehicles and grid capacity, while improving vehicle uptime.

Per-Erik Johansson, Technology Manager at Kalmar, said: "After some years of exploring and evaluating a dynamic charging solution for electric vehicles, we are now at a point where we are able to verify the technology. The project, supported by The Swedish Energy Agency, will initially retrofit a reachstacker and a terminal tractor from Kalmar, followed by a verification phase to test charging efficiency and uptime improvements on the electric road. In the second stage of the project, the technology will be tested in a real-life port environment with pilot customers."

Tommi Pettersson, SVP Strategy, Sustainability and Technology at Kalmar, said: "At Kalmar we have always been the forerunner in new technologies and innovative solutions to provide value for our customers, which is why this collaboration is so interesting. Together with Elonroad, we can be the first on the market to demonstrate a charging solution of "unlimited onboard energy"."

Karin Ebbinghaus, CEO at Elonroad, said: "At the heart of this project is an innovative solution that combines Elonroad's technology for automatic charging with Kalmar's expertise in port and terminals, distribution centres and industrial applications. By collaborating with Kalmar, we hope to contribute to solutions that are not only better for the environment, but also improve efficiency and reduce costs worldwide. This is the future of industrial infrastructure - smart, sustainable and economically viable."

Further information for the press:

Tommi Pettersson, SVP Strategy, Sustainability and Technology, tel. +358 40 755 6135, tommi.pettersson@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Dealer Management and Customer Insight, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Karin Ebbinghaus, CEO, Elonroad, Tel. +46 070 339 55 42, karin@elonroad.com


Kalmar



Attachment

  • Image (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7e04a6de-79a9-4369-be3c-daf7e1276264)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.