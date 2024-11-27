Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.11.2024 09:13 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HANZA AB: Strong demand for HANZA's MIG advisory service - driving more strategic manufacturing partnerships

Finanznachrichten News

KISTA, Sweden, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA, a leader in manufacturing solutions, continues to reap success with its advisory service within its overall concept MIG (Manufacturing solutions for Increased Growth and earnings). During the year, several new strategic partnerships have been initiated, most recently with the German WISI Group, a global market leader in telecommunications technology.

As previously communicated, HANZA has won a so called MIG deal with a German Customer. We are now able to provide further information about this including mentioning who the customer is.

HANZA's advisory service has proven to be successful in helping companies optimize their supply chains and manufacturing processes and create long-term value. The consultancy service offers an in-depth analysis of the client's production and supplier flows, thereby identifying areas for improvement and creating customized solutions that reduce costs and increase flexibility. WISI Group recently selected HANZA as a strategic partner to manage and consolidate its production to HANZA's facilities in Central Europe.

"We are seeing increased interest in our MIG concept, and our partnership with WISI confirms that our strategy of creating value through end-to-end solutions continues to attract global players," said Willibald Berger, SVP of Strategic Projects at HANZA.

The partnership with WISI means that HANZA takes over the entire production line, which not only improves cost efficiency but also enables a more dynamic and scalable manufacturing solution. With the advisory service at the center, HANZA is now seeing a continued increase in strategic partnerships and strong demand from global technology companies seeking more integrated and flexible manufacturing solutions. After an intensive joint evaluation phase starting in May 2024, WISI has been supplied by HANZA since August 2024.

HANZA's MIG concept is part of the company's advisory service, which gives companies the opportunity to not only move their production but also receive strategic guidance how to optimize their global supply chain in a sustainable way. This has led to a growing number of strategic partnerships around the world with benefits from enhanced production efficiency, reduced costs, and greater flexibility.

About WISI Group

Founded in 1926, WISI Group has been a pioneer in telecommunications technology for almost a century. The company provides comprehensive solutions in broadband networks, access technology, IP connectivity and video solutions and has over 2,500 customers in more than 150 countries.

For further information please contact:
Mattias Lindhe, Head of Strategic Projects
+46 709 651249
mattias.lindhe@hanza.com

Willibald Berger, SVP Head of Strategic Projects
+49 179 112 9578
willibald.berger@hanza.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hanza-ab/r/strong-demand-for-hanza-s-mig--advisory-service---driving-more-strategic-manufacturing-partnerships,c4072088

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6093/4072088/3136742.pdf

Strong demand for HANZA's MIG' advisory service - driving more strategic manufacturing partnerships

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/strong-demand-for-hanzas-mig-advisory-service---driving-more-strategic-manufacturing-partnerships-302317303.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.