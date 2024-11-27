3DMakerpro Debuts Eagle Spatial Scanner at Formnext 2024, Announces Sponsorship of Singapore Centre for 3D Printing

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3DMakerpro, a trailblazer in consumer-friendly 3D scanning technology, made a remarkable impression at Formnext 2024, the leading international trade fair for Additive Manufacturing and industrial 3D Printing, held from November 19-22. At the event, 3DMakerpro unveiled its latest innovation, the Eagle spatial scanner, which captivated attendees with its cutting-edge features.

The Eagle is designed to capture 3D data of spaces and rooms. It offers a seamless blend of consumer-grade technology that integrates LiDAR and image sensors. Equipped with a built-in battery, this cutting-edge product is a versatile tool for a wide range of applications such as reverse engineering, digital twinning, extended reality (XR), high-precision mapping, and 3D printing. The Eagle is anticipated to hit the market in December, promising to set new standards in spatial scanning technology.

At Formnext 2024, 3DMakerpro products' capabilities were dynamically showcased. Jonathan Levi, the founder of The Next Layer, a content creation platform specializing in 3D printing and 3D modelling, conducted live scanning demonstrations with 3DMakerpro Moose 3D Scanner. These demonstrations offered attendees a firsthand experience of Moose's impressive functionality.

Adding to the event's intellectual appeal, Professor Paulo Bartolo from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), who is also the Executive Director of Singapore Centre for 3D Printing (SC3DP), delivered insightful talks, highlighting the transformative potential of 3D scanning technology.

3DMakerpro also curated various engaging activities designed to captivate and involve visitors. These include 3D scanning demonstrations, immersive VR experiences, and facial scanning experiences, turning its exhibition booth into a hub of activity and innovation.

In addition to showcasing its groundbreaking technology, at the Makers Night - 3DMakerpro VIP Gala held on November 20 in Frankfurt, 3DMakerpro signed a partnership agreement with NTU Singapore and announced an exciting new sponsorship for the SC3DP. The SC3DP is a premier research institution funded by the National Research Foundation, and supported by NTU Singapore, Economic Development Board, and industry partners. The centre is dedicated to advancing additive manufacturing technologies and promoting their adoption across industries.

This strategic partnership emphasizes the transformative role of 3D scanning in education, reverse engineering, and healthcare. By offering workshops and training, 3DMakerpro and SC3DP aim to integrate advanced scanning technologies into academic and professional settings, fostering innovation and practical applications in industrial and medical fields through demonstration projects and real-world case studies.

About 3DMakerpro

3DMakerpro, a distinguished overseas brand under Shenzhen Jimuyida Technology Co., Ltd., was established in 2015 as a prominent provider of 3D solutions. We specialize in offering cutting-edge 3D scanning devices. Our mission is to deliver professional-grade and user-friendly scanners, empowering individuals to craft their immersive 3D world. With a dedicated team exceeding 100 R&D experts, we have independently developed industry-leading software algorithms, including the multi-spectral projection system, visual tracking, no-marking registration algorithm, and automatic model processing. 3DMakerpro is committed to pioneering innovation in the realm of 3D technology.

