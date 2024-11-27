Nokia Oyj: Nokia wins new deal with Deutsche Telekom to roll out large-scale commercial O-RAN network in Germany

Press Release

Nokia wins new deal with Deutsche Telekom to roll out large-scale commercial O-RAN network in Germany

Nokia awarded more than 3,000 sites supporting Deutsche Telekom's Open RAN network ambitions

Supports Deutsche Telekom's Open RAN strategy of increasing choice in supplier base

Focus on high-power, large-scale multi-vendor Open RAN network rollout

27 November 2024

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that it has been awarded more than 3,000 sites by Deutsche Telekom AG (DT) to support the operator's multi-vendor Open RAN network scale-up in Germany. The deal, which includes Fujitsu, covers a mass rollout of O-RAN-compliant technology with commercial deployment already underway in the Neubrandenburg area of Northern Germany. The new deal formally marks Nokia's return as a supplier to Europe's largest network and will see Nokia replace the incumbent vendor in the area covered in the agreement.

Under the deal, Nokia will supply equipment from its O-RAN-compliant 5G AirScale portfolio powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, including modular, high-capacity baseband solutions and high-performance Habrok Massive MIMO radios for premium coverage and capacity. Nokia's industry-leading solutions ensure performance consistency, resiliency, and security for Open RAN. Nokia's solutions integrate with DT's multi-supplier Open RAN environment where Fujitsu will supply its O-RAN-compliant mid-band remote radio head products. The deal will also see Nokia support DT with network modernization alongside existing suppliers.

Nokia will also deploy its intelligent AI-powered MantaRay NM solution for improved network monitoring and management and will provide AI-based services, including digital deployment, optimization, and technical support.

Abdu Mudesir, Group CTO and Managing Director of Technology Germany at Deutsche Telekom commented: "This deal is further evidence of our significant commitment to multi-vendor Open RAN and ensuring we have greater supplier choice for radio access networks. The network performance in the already implemented area is delivering the best customer experience. And now together with Nokia, we look forward to scaling up Open RAN in Germany."

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: "While others talk about doing Open RAN, Nokia is actually doing it and doing it on a grand scale. This is a significant deal for Nokia as we have been selected by the largest network operator in Europe to extend our partnership. We are proud to have been chosen because of our technology leadership, innovative product portfolio, and open approach. We look forward to expanding our partnership further in the future."

