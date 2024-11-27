India's installed power generation capacity hit 453 GW as of September 2024, with renewables (including large hydro) accounting for 45% of the total. From pv magazine India India's power generation capacity reached approximately 453 GW by September 2024, with renewables, including large hydro, accounting for 45%, according to India Ratings & Research. Renewable energy is expected to contribute 23% of power generation in fiscal 2025. The agency projects renewable capacity additions of 28 GW to 30 GW this fiscal year, following 11 GW installed in the first half of fiscal 2025. Nearly 80 GW of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...