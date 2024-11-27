The US-based company said the new 12 V lithium iron phosphate product comes with a 10-year warranty and has a lifecycle of more than 5,000 cycles. US-based Dragonfly Energy has launched this week a new 12 V lithium battery for applications in PV systems and off-grid environments. "The new Battle Born smart batteries feature Dragonfly IntelLigence, the company's patent-pending technology that delivers comprehensive battery communication and monitoring capabilities," the company said in a statement. "This innovation allows users to track individual battery and full battery bank performance in real-time. ...

