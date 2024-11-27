Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.11.2024 10:23 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua News Agency News and Information Center: Global Panda Partners seek harmonious coexistence between man, nature

Finanznachrichten News

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Panda Partners 2024 (GPP), an academic, open and international platform for dialogue and exchange aimed at building consensus and jointly planning the construction of global ecological civilization, opened on Tuesday in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Themed "Harmonious Coexistence Between Man and Nature," the conference brings together government agencies, professionals and the general public as panda partners, drawing more than 380 attendees from more than 30 countries and regions.

Participants from various sectors discussed topics such as ecological civilization, panda culture and international cultural tourism, jointly exploring a scientific path that prioritizes ecology and pursues green development.

The opening ceremony featured the release of a think-tank report on ecological civilization construction co-authored by a national high-level think tank affiliated with Xinhua, China's state news agency, and another research institution.

The event is hosted by Xinhua News Agency Sichuan Branch, Xinhua News Agency News and Information Center, China Wildlife Conservation Association and Chengdu Media Group.

Source: Xinhua News Agency News and Information Center


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.