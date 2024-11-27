AlzeCure Pharma: AlzeCure to Present at the Pharma Outsourcing Conference in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops small molecule drugs for diseases affecting the nervous system, focusing on Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company's co-founder and Head of Discovery & Research, Dr. Pontus Forsell, will present at the Pharma Outsourcing conference in Stockholm, Sweden, on December 3, 2024.

AlzeCure Pharma, a company that has progressed several first in class molecules in different areas of CNS and pain from discovery to clinic, is invited to present its collaboration and outsourcing strategy, from HTS to clinical phase phase 2 studies. The presentation will be held on December 3, at 2.10pm at Life City, the new event venue close to Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm.

"Our outsourcing strategy has been based on strengthening the projects in areas where we have lacked certain skills or opportunities to carry out the work ourselves. We have successfully worked with different service providers in the various drug development stages and we will showcase how we have worked with outsourcing from discovery phase into clinical development," said Dr. Forsell.

Dr. Forsell has a PhD in Medical Biochemistry & Biophysics from Karolinska Institutet and more than 25 years of experience from several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, such as AstraZeneca, Biolipox, Orexo, and Merck in project and management positions. He is an expert in early drug development in the disease areas of neurology, pain and inflammation.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8 528 00 399 info@fnca.se , is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

