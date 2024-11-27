Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024
GlobeNewswire
27.11.2024 10:35 Uhr
Sun Investment Group: Sun Investment Group successfully issues EUR 8 million bonds

Finanznachrichten News
Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-11-27 10:24 CET --


Sun Investment Group successfully issues EUR 8 million bonds

Sun Investment Group, an international solar energy projects development group,
successfully concluded its public bond offering with oversubscription, raising
EUR 8 million. The bonds will have an annual interest rate of 11.5%, with
interest payable semi-annually. The bonds have a maturity of 2 years. 

In addition to Lithuanian investors, investors from Estonia and Latvia, who are
already familiar with the company from the 2023 bond issue, actively
participated in the placement. 

Bond allocation was performed giving priority based on the time of the receipt
of the Subscription Order and Exchange Order. Bond settlement date is Nov 29,
2024. The bonds of Sun Investment Group will be listed on First North (Nasdaq
Vilnius) Bond list. 

Deividas Varabauskas, CEO of Sun Investment Group, stated "We are developing
more than 3 GW of projects in the Polish and Italian markets, for which we are
seeking various sources of financing. The funds raised will be used for the
development of new projects, working capital and the refinancing of the 2023
bond issue. The redemption will be carried out using funds expected to be
raised from the sale of 100 MW of fully built small-scale projects in Poland,
which are expected to generate more than EUR 80 million in revenues for our
Group." 

According to D. Varabauskas, the successful bond issue indicates not only the
investors' willingness to invest in renewable energy sector, but also their
confidence in Sun Investment Group's strategy and team, as well as in its solid
financial performance. 

"The successful completion of the construction of the 300 MW projects and the
sale of a part of the projects by the beginning of 2026 is the team's immediate
tactical goal, but in the longer term we will continue to invest in the
development of early stage projects and the acquisition of projects that have
reached the construction stage on the market, while always keeping in mind the
fundamental criterion for our business - to ensure sustainable growth of
capital and value, without taking unjustifiable risks, and to consistently
prepare for the transformation to an independent power producer in the medium
term," said Deividas Varabauskas. 

Mykantas Urba, Head of Corporate Finance at Orion Securities, commented "Sun
Investment Group's bonds were attractive to investors because the company is a
mature development and contracting organization focused on value creation in
the strategically important field of renewable energy, particularly in the
promising markets of Poland and Italy. These markets are significantly
different in size and structure from the Baltics and, due to higher electricity
prices and sunshine, allow developers to achieve higher profitability and scale
of operations." 

The bond offering was organized and distributed by Orion Securities and legal
matters were advised by law firm TGS Baltic.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
