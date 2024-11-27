E3/DC says a residential battery integrated with an LG Energy Solution module recently caught fire in Werne, Germany, prompting the company to replace battery modules in 77 homes as a precaution. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. From pv magazine Germany A fire broke out last week in the basement of a home in Werne, North Rhine-Westphalia, involving an E3/DC residential battery with an LG Energy Solution module. The local volunteer fire department, responding to a suspected fire, found the smoke-filled home empty. The team said they struggled to extinguish the 6 kWh battery ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...