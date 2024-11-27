Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024
27.11.2024 11:07 Uhr
Comviva appoints Raja Mansukhani to accelerate growth and transformation

NEW DELHI, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, a global leader in digital transformation solutions, specializing in customer experience management, data monetization, and mobile financial services, today announced the appointment of Raja Mansukhani as its Chief Strategy, Technology, and Transformation Officer. In this key role, Raja will drive the execution of strategic initiatives that are central to Comviva's transformation and the realization of its ambitious Comviva 2.0 vision.

Raja Mansukhani: Chief Strategy, Technology, and Transformation Officer, Comviva

Raja brings over two decades of leadership experience across IT, telecommunications, fintech, and digital platforms. He has led organizations through large-scale business and operational transformations, market expansions, and the launch of innovative products and technologies in diverse global markets. Prior to joining Comviva, Raja was the CEO of a Digital Platforms company within the Axiata Group.

Welcoming Raja to the Comviva leadership team, Rajesh Chandiramani, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva, said, "We are thrilled to have Raja on board during this transformative phase for Comviva. His deep industry knowledge and proven ability to drive growth and innovation align perfectly with our vision for Comviva 2.0. Raja's leadership will be instrumental in shaping our strategic direction and technology roadmap, as we continue to deliver cutting-edge digital solutions for our customers worldwide."

Raja Mansukhani shared his enthusiasm about joining the Comviva team, stating, "I am honored to be part of Comviva, a company renowned for its pioneering solutions and steadfast commitment to a customer-centric approach. As the industry undergoes rapid transformation, this is an exciting opportunity to lead strategic initiatives alongside a talented team that will unlock new opportunities and accelerate Comviva's growth while delivering differentiation and significant value creation for our customers. As a team, we will drive innovation, foster value-driven transformation, and work towards achieving the bold objectives of Comviva 2.0."

With Raja's appointment, Comviva reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative, customer-first solutions while accelerating its transformation efforts to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

As part of its strategic growth, Comviva is enhancing its capabilities in digital commerce, data monetization, and customer experience solutions. By focusing on partnerships with technology leaders and hyperscalers, and advancing operational excellence across MarTech, FinTech, DigiTech, and RevTech, Comviva is positioning itself as a catalyst for innovation. These initiatives align with the company's vision to lead the digital transformation journey, empowering businesses to unlock new revenue streams and deliver exceptional customer value.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2568506/Raja_Mansukhani.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/Comviva_Logo.jpg

Comviva Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/comviva-appoints-raja-mansukhani-to-accelerate-growth-and-transformation-302317357.html

