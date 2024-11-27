Anzeige
WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554 | Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ
Frankfurt
27.11.24
08:00 Uhr
17,000 Euro
-0,100
-0,58 %
27.11.2024
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 26 November 2024 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,595.88p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,636.26p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.5% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 6.3%. There are currently 84,139,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

27 November 2024


